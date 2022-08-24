FOX RELEASES 2022 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") today released its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report provides a summary of FOX's approach to the Company's corporate giving, environmental, social and governance activities during the fiscal year ending June 2022 (FY2022), except as otherwise noted in the report.

"At Fox Corporation, our responsibility to be an active and engaged corporate citizen is held as a core value and FOX has cultivated the kind of relationship with our viewers, employees and stakeholders that provides us with opportunities to positively affect our communities," said Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch. "I am very proud of our FOX family and partners for their contributions this year as we continue to move FOX forward together."

The FOX CSR report showcases the Company's philanthropic FOX Forward initiatives, which center on serving veterans, active-duty military members and first responders; enhancing educational opportunities and providing support for underserved students and teachers; providing global disaster relief assistance; and investing in local communities through partnerships, financial donations, volunteer efforts and magnification across FOX's media assets.

Since its formation three years ago, FOX has contributed more than $20 million to the communities it serves through these FOX Forward initiatives. Over the past year, FOX's annual giving was highlighted by $1 million contributions to both the American Red Cross' Southern and Midwest Tornadoes Campaign as well as their Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Ukraine, and Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Among the over 1,000 organizations FOX also supported were U.S.VETS, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Feeding America, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Police Athletic League and Together We Rise.

Additionally, FOX was recognized as a 2022 Top Employer by DiversityComm, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Black EOE Journal. FOX has also earned high workplace scores from LGBTQ+ and disability advocates.

The CSR report also encompasses FOX's forward-thinking efforts in sustainability, employee benefits and resources, data security and more.

A link to the full FOX CSR report can be found at www.foxcorporation.com or by clicking here.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fox Corporation