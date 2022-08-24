Kendrick Lamar Is Top Searched Musician; U.S. Tastes Diverse

Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Over 30 Musicians Achieve Top Rank in 50 States

Share of Search Report Shows Hip-Hop Tied With Pop for Most Dominant Music Genre

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the top music artists performing concerts in 2022. Hip-Hop artists tied with pop music as the dominant genre in the U.S., with rappers winning the top spot in 20 states. Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, whose latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers dropped this year to critical acclaim, was the most popular artist in eight different states.

Map shows the most popular touring music artist by state.
Map shows the most popular touring music artist by state.(PRNewswire)

Other highlights from the research include:

  • Chicago trap rapper Lil Durk came in second to Kendrick Lamar as the most popular touring artist of 2022, winning in 5 states.
  • While music genre representation was spread diversely across the country, hip-hop was the most prevalent genre in southern states, with Lil Durk appearing as the top searched artist in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, North and South Carolina.
  • New England had a heavy concentration of pop artists.
  • The list of artists winning in 2 states include: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.
  • California and New York's top artists were Latin artists Grupo Firme and Bad Bunny, respectively.
  • Share of search shows hip-hop tied with pop for the most dominant music genre.
  • Genre breakdown by number of states: Hip-Hop (20), Pop (20), Rock (4), Latin (3), Country (2), Indie (1)

The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to Google search volumes when users search for concert tickets. The artists are then ranked by Share of Search.

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.

"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."

Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Music Artists

State

Artist

Genre

Alabama

Billie Eilish

Pop

Alaska

Lauren Daigle

Indie

Arizona

Harry Styles

Pop

Arkansas

Lil Durk

Hip-Hop

California

Grupo Firme

Latin

Colorado

Harry Styles

Pop

Connecticut

Justin Bieber

Pop

Delaware

Nelly

Hip-Hop

Florida

Dua Lipa

Pop

Georgia

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Hawaii

T Pain

Hip-Hop

Idaho

JoJo Siwa

Pop

Illinois

BTS

Pop

Indiana

Doja Cat

Pop

Iowa

Justin Bieber

Pop

Kansas

Tyler the Creator

Hip-Hop

Kentucky

Kiss

Rock

Louisiana

Billie Eilish

Pop

Maine

Pitbull

Pop

Maryland

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Massachusetts

Lady Gaga

Pop

Michigan

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Minnesota

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Mississippi

Lil Durk

Hip-Hop

Missouri

Post Malone

Pop

Montana

Tech n9ne

Hip-Hop

Nebraska

Post Malone

Pop

Nevada

The Weeknd

Pop

New Hampshire

Jack Harlow

Pop

New Jersey

Lil Nas X

Pop

New Mexico

Pitbull

Hip-Hop

New York

Bad Bunny

Latin

North Carolina

Lil Durk

Hip-Hop

North Dakota

Chris Stapleton

Country

Ohio

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Oklahoma

Lil Durk

Hip-Hop

Oregon

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Pennsylvania

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Rhode Island

Lady Gaga

Pop

South Carolina

Lil Durk

Hip-Hop

South Dakota

Greta Van Fleet

Rock

Tennessee

Kodak Black

Hip-Hop

Texas

Bad Bunny

Latin

Utah

Jack Harlow

Pop

Vermont

Greta Van Fleet

Rock

Virginia

Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop

Washington

The Weeknd

Pop

West Virginia

Kevin Gates

Hip-Hop

Wisconsin

Slipknot

Rock

Wyoming

Jason Aldean

Country

About Share of Search
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.

About MyTelescope
My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

My Telescope Media Contact
Lauren Chouinard
FortyThree, Inc.
lauren@43pr.com
831.888.9011

Map shows the most popular touring music artist names by state.
Map shows the most popular touring music artist names by state.(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kendrick-lamar-is-top-searched-musician-us-tastes-diverse-301611410.html

SOURCE My Telescope

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.