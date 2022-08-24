New Gong and Workato Integration Makes Sales Data More Visible and Actionable Across the Enterprise

Integration provides go-to-market teams with an augmented view of customer interactions along the entire sales journey

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the Reality Platform™ leveraging artificial intelligence to transform go-to-market teams, today announced an integration with Workato , the leading enterprise automation platform, that securely makes customer interaction data across all applications in an organization more accessible and actionable for go-to-market teams.

The Gong and Workato integration makes it easy to build secure, custom workflows between the Gong Reality Platform and more than 1,000 enterprise applications for sales and go-to-market teams like Docusign, Sendoso, and Drift. The integration pushes data from the other applications into the Reality Platform to provide sales leaders and reps with a complete view of all interactions in a sales cycle. For example, a sales rep using Gong can see when prospects are engaging with a contract with the Docusign recipe from Workato, enabling them to better gauge intent and inform a stronger forecast.

"Having a complete view of customer interactions across all touchpoints in the sales cycle is imperative for accelerating revenue growth, especially in today's economic environment," said Craig Hanson, Senior Director of Market Strategy, Gong. "The Reality Platform autonomously captures and analyzes customer interactions and delivers insights on what to do next, enabling sales leaders and reps to act on business reality. The Workato integration augments Gong insights with relevant data from other enterprise apps to provide the most accurate, timely, and complete view of the customer so teams can make more informed decisions to close more deals."

"We've built our platform so enterprises can securely create and leverage applications that fit their specific needs without dedicating time to coding or development," said Stephen Farnsworth, Director of RevOps Solutions, Workato. "The integration with Gong gives customer-centric enterprises the ability to infuse customer interaction data into every part of their business, enhancing their experience by making it accessible, available, and actionable."

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. The Gong Reality Platform™ autonomously empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, enabling revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for repeatable winning outcomes. More than 3,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their business reality. For more information, please visit www.gong.io .

