HillVets and Veterans United Home Loans Announce Partnership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HillVets is proud to announce Veterans United Home Loans as their newest partner in their mission to open doors for Veterans on Capitol Hill by providing education, networking and other supportive resources for Veteran Fellows and LEAD Protégé cohorts.

The HillVets Foundation is a community of Veterans, service members, and supporters in the Veteran policy space who are pursuing careers in government, policy, international affairs and politics.



"We are honored to have the support of Veterans United Home Loans. There are few things more important to a Veteran than owning their own home. We are grateful that their team sees the value in supporting HillVets House, our home for Veterans in our Nation's Capital. We work hard to help Veterans get their start, get their first job in Washington D.C., and our partnership with Veterans United Home Loans will continue to help our military-connected community have a powerful voice on Capitol Hill," said Justin Brown, HillVets Founder.



HillVets House is for Veterans, service members, spouses and survivors and is within walking distance from the United States Capitol. The organization also provides space for HillVets LEAD, a leadership training and mentorship program for the military-connected community.

"We are focused on enhancing the lives of our Veterans and HillVets is doing that by pushing for voices of the military community to be heard on Capitol Hill," said Pam Swan, Vice President of Military Relations at Veterans United Home Loans. "Veterans, service members, and their families have given so much to serve and protect us. It is crucial that we continue to support them as they've done for us."

About HillVets

HillVets' mission is to serve the military-connected community in and around our Nation's capital with opportunity, mentorship, housing, peer support, education, and networking in their pursuit of second service in government. The HillVets House Fellowship program is but one path we utilize to fulfill our mission.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $29.9 billion in loans in 2021 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

