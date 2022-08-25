Still #1 - Joan Levinson Repeats as Arizona's Top Individual Real Estate Agent in 2022

Paradise Valley Luxury Expert Ranked #1 in Arizona by Real Trends/Wall Street Journal, #40 in US

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a remarkable $348 million in annual sales, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale luxury real estate expert Joan Levinson shattered her own records and was again named the #1 Individual Real Estate Agent in Arizona according to the 2022 RealTrends "The Thousand" List, as featured in The Wall Street Journal. The nationwide annual list is validated and vetted, and considered the most prestigious ranking in the country. She also finished as the #40 agent nationally.

"The numbers are just astounding, honestly, even to me!" says Ms. Levinson. "Obviously, the last year was just a whirlwind, and so many agents and teams really did have stunning years. I'm humbled to have again been ranked number 1."

In addition to the accolades from the Real Trends/Wall Street Journal list, Joan was also named last month as Arizona's 2022 Top Luxury Agent by Inman, the nation's leading real estate news publication. Across numerous publications, Levinson has managed to claim an award as the top agent in each of the last 5 years, including notably being named one of "America's Best Realtors" by Newsweek in 2020, and finishing at #1 in Arizona in both Newsweek's 2020 list and The Phoenix Business Journal's 2021 list.

"I've said it many times before, but I really am just so grateful for my remarkable clientele and my outstanding staff."

This year's ranking represented yet another appearance for Levinson in The Wall Street Journal, where she has had a frequent presence for many years, including numerous articles this year either as a resource for market information and Paradise Valley in particular, or showcasing her amazing listings. Her most recent appearance describes her representation of the largest undeveloped parcel remaining within the tony town of Paradise Valley, 27 acres listed at an eye-popping $55 million.

"The 27 acres are perfectly situated among the mountains, but lie on flat, non-hillside land, and are a stone's throw from Paradise Valley Country Club," says Levinson. "There really is no property quite like it: an undeveloped and divisible gem in paradise."

In a year where a lack of inventory has driven up home prices, matching buyers and sellers can be a challenge, but Levinson has managed to continue to do so – often finding and consummating transactions off-market. "Many of my clients are very private, they value discretion," she says. "One advantage to living and working in this market for 35 years is there really is no property I haven't encountered before. It is nice to be able to match buyers and sellers, to find the right fit for each. Whether publicly or privately. I'm lucky to be in this position."

Her broker at Realty One Group disagrees. "It's not luck," says Mandy Neat, Managing Broker at Realty One Group. "I've never seen an agent work harder for her clients or have such razor-focused attention to detail. I'd say the numbers are shocking, but there she is, year after year, amazing us all."

"I know her clients are lucky to have Joan representing them," Neat continues.

About Joan Levinson: Joan Levinson is the 2022 Real Trends/Wall Street Journal Number 1 Realtor in Arizona, and #40 nationally. She was named by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Realtors, 2020," and the Inman 2022 Top Luxury Agent in Arizona. As Arizona's Luxury Real Estate Expert, she has specialized for the past 35 years in the finest estates in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Arcadia. Levinson and her properties have appeared throughout TV and multiple major media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Newsweek, Fox, ABC, NBC, Architectural Digest and more.

