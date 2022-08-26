This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, National Nonprofit Urges Early Detection as Key to Survival

Highlights include 22 local run/walks, celebrity podcasts, educational resources, and much more

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer is encouraging all men to learn about prostate cancer risks and promote early detection during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month (PCAM), which will begin on September 1. More than 3.1 million men are living with prostate cancer, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American men, and one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among men. The delay of routine screening due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created more urgency than ever to prioritize prostate cancer screening among American men.

"Too many men don't know the importance of prostate cancer screening. Finding prostate cancer when it is still at an early stage offers the best hope," said Jamie Bearse, ZERO's CEO and President. "We encourage all men to talk with their doctor and understand their risk for prostate cancer."

During September, men and their families can learn about the lifesaving benefits of early detection at one of 22 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walks . Members of the ZERO Community will also share their personal stories during ZERO Cancer Day on Thursday, September 1. ZERO Cancer Day is a special event in which the prostate cancer community will come together to amplify the message that early detection saves lives. All donations will be tripled.

In partnership with Bayer, ZERO will also be releasing two special celebrity podcast episodes of Prostate Cancer: Uncensored . Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French talks with Judas Priest's Rob Halford, and TikTok's Cowboy Max about their prostate cancer journeys. Another podcast features NBA All-Star Grant Hill.

Details surrounding ZERO's highly anticipated 2023 Summit will be announced, and an early detection quiz "Am I At Risk?" will be released to help men identify their prostate cancer risks.

Additional highlights include an "Ask the Doctor" video series supported by Pfizer Oncology and the Apex Legends Streaming Tournament to engage with the gaming community while raising funds for early detection.

About ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

