Top 5 Most Popular Eyewear Frames in 2022

Classic Specs released their top five eyewear styles for men and women

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're midway through 2022, and Classic Specs shares its top five most popular frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses.

Classic eyewear never goes out of style.

With Classics Specs, all their frames are inspired by popular styles which have stood the test of time so that you won't go wrong with these choices. Selecting the right frame is difficult without worrying about the style becoming dated.

The company uses high-quality materials in all its frames: premium, hypoallergenic cellulose acetate sourced from a family-owned factory in Northern Italy. For sunglasses, they use the highest quality UVA/UVB protective lenses available, including polarized lens technology.

Classic Specs' Top Five Eyewear Styles in 2022

"Classic eyewear never goes out of style. In 2022, we noticed a trend towards bold styles and softer colors. Consumers are making choices that supplement their wardrobe and make a statement," explained Caitlyn Miller, Classic Specs Product Manager. "If customers are uncertain about how a style will look on them, they can virtually try-on glasses before they buy."

Classic Specs eyeglasses, including prescription, start at $89.

About Classic Specs

Classic Specs is an online retailer known for its range of contemporary glasses inspired by designers' favorite vintage silhouettes. All frames are made with the highest quality craftsmanship and feature Italian acetate and stainless-steel reinforced hinges. A wide range of lens options are available, whether you're looking for reading glasses, distance, progressive, sunglasses, or simply fashion frames.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 2010, Classic Specs began with brick and mortar stores, then moved online and out to the American West. The brand seeks to revive classic designs from every decade.

Classic Specs headquarters is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and its customer service and distribution center are in Missouri. Learn more at www.classicspecs.com, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

