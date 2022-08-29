Bad Ass Mom Patrina Wisdom Provides A Blueprint To Empower Women To Achieve Goals They Thought They'd Have To Give Up

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrina Wisdom, author of Motherhood's Not For Punks, provides women with a road map to achieving success in areas where they may have previously felt they had to settle for the sake of a more healthy and balanced lifestyle.

After losing her husband of 20 years to suicide in 2009 and learning the same day that she was pregnant with her fourth child, Patrina began the process of creating her brand, the Badass Bodacious Life, based on her personal story and decades of experience as an entrepreneur and fearless business leader.

Her message of female empowerment and leadership is conveyed with such passion to her audience that it inspires them to take action as a direct result of hearing her journey.

When Patrina was researching for her book, Motherhood Is Not For Punks, she discovered that many mothers gripe about how difficult it is to make time for themselves. According to Patrina, "They have a propensity to underestimate their own personal power, lose their identity, and/or forget who they are.

In this book you'll discover:

Methods for dispelling doubt and meeting your needs so that you don't get lost in the shuffle

Ways to show up and lead by example in your child's life

How to recognize and nurture each child's unique needs

The value of community and assistance (Stop doing "It All")

Wisdom defines living a badass bodacious life as owning your truth and claiming space through total and unapologetic self-expression in her book.

Her book will teach women how to remember who they are, how to assert their personal power, and how to practice impeccable Self-care. It will also introduce them to the philosophy of Self-full mothering rather than Self-less mothering.

Order this book at https://patrinawisdom.com/motherhoods-not-for-punks/. This book is available for purchase at https://patrinawisdom.com/motherhoods-not-for-punks/

About Patrina Wisdom :

Patrina Wisdom is an Abundance Activator, serial entrepreneur, best-selling author, financial expert, educator, retreat host, and podcaster. She is also a Badass Bodacious Mom. This Ted X Speaker is on a mission to LEAD, INSPIRE, and EMPOWER women to stand in their own personal authority and create the best life possible with her Badass Bodacious Life Movement. The Badass Bodacious Life Movement is providing women all across the country with the resources they require to assume the role of chief executive officer of their own lives.

At the various conferences she attends, Patrina gives talks on the significance of mindfulness and wellbeing, where she encourages women to lead lifestyles that are healthy and balanced. Her powerful delivery of her motivational presentations for women inspires audiences to action as she teaches leadership through the lens of her experiences and the insights she has gained from them. Patricia is passionately dedicated about showing women how to obtain long-term contentment, harmony, and peace of mind in all aspects of their lives. She does this by guiding them through the process of personal growth, spiritual attunement, and financial progress. To learn more about Patrina Wisdom www.patrinawisdom.com

