First Vietnam's natural mineral water brand provides perfect alkalinity pH = 9.0 from the premium unique mineral source of Danh Thanh

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning one of the best natural mineral water sources in the country, Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company (formerly known as Danh Thanh Mineral Water Enterprise), a subsidiary company of F.I.T Group, has launched a series of healthy drinks and beverages. Led by the brand Vikoda natural alkaline mineral water is bottled directly at the source to preserve the unique alkaline minerals of Danh Thanh's water source.

Mr. Nguyen Nhat Hoang - General Director of Vikoda shared: "The beverage market always has fierce competition both domestic and foreign products. Therefore, we focused on investing in modern machinery and equipment, production lines with advanced technology, and management according to international standards in order to fully exploit our potentials and strengths in our operations, production, and business activities. Vikoda is a rare enterprise in Vietnam that owns a factory located right at the water source. Mineral water extracted from the source is put directly into the extraction plant, so this is literally a precious gift from nature, without any artificial alkaline treatment process. We expect the consumer community that Vikoda building to form a new concept, not only drinking water in the usual way but also fully enjoying the most quintessential things. Whenever picking up a bottle of Vikoda water to drink, I am always grateful to the Nature for giving people this rare alkaline mineral water."

A rising consumer trend in prioritizing healthy products from nature

Nowadays, the hustle and bustle life makes the body easy to lose balance due to pressure, stress and pollution. The habit of consuming a lot of acidic foods such as red meat, processed foods, alcohol, etc. can cause the human body to accumulate an excess acid amount, if people maintain this habit for a long time that could lead to health problems.

Following the pandemic, consumers tend to be more concerned about their health and become more cautious when selecting for food and drinks. No longer a trend, consumers are now prioritizing, and even more demanding, when it comes to select the natural products with out process and additive. One of the most in demand is natural alkaline mineral water.

Alkaline mineral water when absorbed by the body will help neutralize excess acid in the stomach, bring the body back to a natural healthy balance. Globally, natural alkaline mineral water is also used in a variety of ways which range from specialized medical care treatments to nourishing skin care products such as toners, face wash, facial sprays, etc.

It is called alkaline mineral water, or alkaline water, because of the content of natural alkaline minerals in the composition of the water. A pH scale, ranging from 0 to 14, is used to measure alkalinity of water; average is 7.0, with the higher the alkalinity and the lower the acidity. Natural alkaline mineral water has an average of pH 7.5 to 8.5, while a healthy human body's pH level is between 7.3 and 7.4.

Vikoda natural alkaline mineral water – " Gifted perfect from Nature"

Located deep at the foot of Hon Chuong mountain in The Annamite Range of eastern Indochina, Danh Thanh's alkaline mineral water source is an invaluable gift of nature bestowed on the land of Khanh Hoa, Vietnam. The water contains many microelements and natural minerals that have very good benefits for health such as Bicarbonate, Calcium, Potassium, Magnesium, Sodium, Metasilicic acid, etc.

Research results from 1977 to 1999 have shown that Danh Thanh is a mineral water source belonging to a very hot silica mineral trace group, hence meets international standards and possess a composition comparable to world famous mineral waters.

Vikoda's natural alkaline mineral water preserves the essence of the rare and precious Danh Thanh alkaline mineral source because it is extracted directly from the mine to the extraction plant using only coarse filtration and UV sterilization. With the slogan "Gifted perfect from nature", Vikoda commits to bringing nature's precious gift to humans with every bottle of Vikoda natural mineral water. The product possesses a mildly sweet taste and perfect 100% natural alkalinity pH = 9.0 with micro-minerals that provide daily essential minerals, help neutralize excess stomach acid, and bring the body back to a natural healthy balance.

Drinking Vikoda every day will actively support the digestive system and health. According to "Using Mineral Water for Treatment" research (Ministry of Health, Hospital of Khanh Hoa Province) in 1978, 3 groups of patients with chronic hepatitis – biliary disease, peptic ulcer disease, chronic colitis and urinary tract nephritis – were each given 1 liter of Vikoda natural alkaline mineral water per day, every day for 1 full year. As a result, most patients show a marked improvement in their overall health.

Great potential & long-term development plans

In Vietnam, the general market for bottled water, specifically mineral water, is growing at a rapid pace rate with the participation of many domestic and foreign brands. Many mineral water products from Japan, France…are world famous and being sold at very high prices, but consumers are still looking to buy because of its long-term health benefits. This contributes to increased competition in terms of product quality, brands, and prices which create more choices for consumers.

Anticipating this, Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company invested in a complete system of modern production lines from Germany and Italy with a capacity of 180 million liters per year. Currently Vikoda Natural Alkaline Mineral Water is consumed at in restaurants, high-end hotels, large supermarket chains (Big C, Lotte, Saigon Co.op, Bach Hoa Xanh, Emart etc.), convenience stores (Circle K, GS25, Family Mart etc.), water agents, grocery stores across the country and oriented to develop export markets such as Asian and European countries in the near future.

Comments on the market potential and future direction of the company, Mr. Nguyen Van Sang, Chairman of F.I.T Group said: "Danh Thanh natural mineral water permeated many geological layers and accumulated over hundreds of years to form a mineral stream deep underground, but its reserves are limited. Currently, the factory only extracts about 500m³ per day, produces more than 1.5 million bottles of water, this quantity seem to be too small compared to the market of 100 million people. F.I.T Group and Vikoda are researching to release into the market diverse product lines that serve the needs of key customer groups thereby building a long-term community that actively looks for potential opportunities, such as serving customers at 5-6 star hotels and resorts in Vietnam and around the world."

About Vikoda

Over 30 years of establishment and development, Vikoda has a long history and a brand name that owns many competitive advantages from its own resources of Danh Thanh mineral source. Being given the priority on investment from the "parent" company, F.I.T Group, now Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company, is on track to become the top 5 domestic drinking water enterprises in Vietnam, realizing the goal of elevating Vietnamese brands to protect the health and increase benefits for consumers. Vikoda aims to bring precious natural mineral water to consumers throughout Vietnam and the world.

