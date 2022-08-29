neXt Evolution of Tintri VMstore Breaks Out of the Data Center and Into the Cloud

Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, Tintri Introduces 10 Unique Features Delivering AI-Driven Autonomous Data Services and Ease-of-Use in Hybrid Cloud Ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (VMWare Explore Booth #1604) -- Tintri®, a DDN® subsidiary and the leading provider of auto adaptive, workload intelligent platforms, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of product availability with the "neXt" evolution of Tintri's VMstore® series. Expanding on its purpose-built, auto adaptive VMstore platform, Tintri's new Virtual Series incorporates 10 unique features that comprise the company's Platform as a Service (PaaS) approach. The Virtual Series offers autonomous QOS, predictive analytics, distributed data services, and ease-of-use in a robust and efficient virtual data workload management platform for hybrid cloud ecosystems.

As businesses continue to adapt to the massive influx of data and mobile workforces, there is a critical need to implement a more flexible and interconnected IT ecosystem to manage the size and complexity of applications. IT departments must not only manage code updates and new features for these applications, but also the underlying infrastructure which affects workflows while protecting data from being compromised due to ransomware and other impacts. Tintri has seen the movement toward containerization in hybrid IT environments and has adapted its intelligent analytics to enhance locality, security and predictive failure and recovery capabilities.

"We are in close collaboration with our customers and partners and understand the challenges they continue to face as data and application implementation becomes more distributed," said Phil Trickovic, SVP of Revenue, Tintri. "Because of our unique architecture meant specifically for virtual data sets, we are perfectly positioned to meet these new customer challenges and bring tremendous value by rapidly advancing the technology needed to address these new industry dynamics. By decoupling Tintri's AI-powered software from our hardware platform, VMstore customers can now deploy the efficient, transparent and easy-to-use data management platform they're accustomed to with Tintri."

Businesses have consistently turned to Tintri for ease of use, predictable performance and stable service. Customers rely on Tintri to help reduce overhead costs and resources required to manage IT operations, particularly when integrating a cloud strategy. Tintri enables customers to focus on strengthening business operations, leveraging the platform's intelligence to stay ahead of the curve. Tintri VMstore is purpose-built for virtualized workloads and is now taking this same approach to develop the virtual version of VMstore technology, opening the door to new levels of infrastructure efficiency in hybrid cloud ecosystems.

Tintri Virtual Series Features

Tintri's neXt data management platform will consist of a new Virtual Series solution that enables 10 technology features to lower cost and complexity and gain backup and disaster recovery efficiencies, with the option to deploy and transfer within both on-prem and cloud environments.

Tintri's One Stop Hybrid Cloud Shop

Reduce Expense and Complexity of Data Protection

Simplified Hybrid Cloud Workload Management

Enhanced Security and Visibility

Container Data Services for Cloud Native Applications

"The new Virtual Series platform and the 10 neXt feature additions were designed to address the shift we have seen in the IT market over the last 3-5 years," said Brock Mowry, Tintri's CTO. "Because of VMstore's unique ability to see and manage virtual workloads, these neXt features give users a complete view into their hybrid cloud needs. Both performance and data protection tie back to Tintri's Analytics platform allowing users to design the infrastructure, both cloud and on-prem to best serve the organization's entire application needs."

Tintri Virtual Series Availability & Beta Program

The 10 Virtual Series features will roll out over the next 15 months. Tintri Data Security Services and Tanzu Integration are both available today to existing VMstore customers. For more information, contact a Tintri sales representative or visit https://tintri.com/company/talk-to-an-expert/.

Tintri will also launch several beta programs as Tintri rolls out its neXt generation platform. For new and existing customers interested in participating, please email beta@tintri.com for more information.

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual machines in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com.

Contact:

Walt & Company, on behalf of Tintri

Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981

tintri@walt.com

