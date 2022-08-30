Lear Receives 2 J.D. Power 2022 Seat Quality Awards

Quality score outranks all other seating suppliers



SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, received two first-place J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction StudySM awards. In addition, Lear placed among the top three in four award-eligible categories.

Lear's overall quality score reinforced its position as a quality leader in seat satisfaction.

First Place

Mass Market Compact Car - Hyundai Elantra

Luxury Car - BMW 2 Series

Third Place

Mass Market Compact SUV - Ford Bronco Sport and Jeep Compass (tie)

Mass Market Truck - Chevrolet Silverado HD

Luxury Car - BMW 4 Series

Luxury SUV - BMW X3

"Once again, Lear's ability to deliver the quality, design and features which consumers demand, is recognized by the J.D. Power awards," said Frank Orsini, Executive Vice President and President, Seating. "We are very proud of the teams in our just-in-time manufacturing plants, quality assurance and engineering centers. Their dedication to delivering the highest standards of design and operational excellence is Making every drive better™ for customers around the world."

Conducted from February through May 2022, the 2022 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of new 2022 model-year vehicles. Seat quality is measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP 100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. Learn more about the study here .

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

