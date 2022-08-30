New Holland launches upgraded lineup of Guardian™ front boom sprayers utilizing Raven precision technology for more integrated experience and efficient use

New Holland launches upgraded lineup of Guardian™ front boom sprayers utilizing Raven precision technology for more integrated experience and efficient use

Guardian ™ front boom sprayers come equipped with Raven solutions that increase application efficiency, including Slingshot ® and VSN ® Visual Guidance technologies.

Updated Guardian sprayers combine IntelliSpray ™ II nozzle technology, IntelliSteer ™ auto guidance and IntelliView ™ 12 monitor to improve operator performance and comfort.

Newest Guardian sprayers on display at 2022 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa .

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Agriculture North America is redefining its lineup of SP310F, SP370F, and SP410F Guardian front boom sprayers to feature new technological and precision capabilities. These sprayers integrate the advanced precision technologies from Raven with the high horsepower and large tanks New Holland sprayers are known for to enhance efficiency in and out of the field while covering more acres per hour in the field.

New Holland Agriculture logo (PRNewswire)

"The advancements made to the Guardian front boom sprayer are really elevating the operator experience in the cab while improving application accuracy and the quality of data collected," said Sally Johnson, Vice President for New Holland Agriculture North America. "These upgraded units are connecting many components of an operation and data points for owners and operators to find more efficiency and profitability, as well as empowering them to make more informed agronomic and logistical decisions."

Connected Workflow™ and integration of Raven precision technology takes Guardian brand to the next level

This lineup of Guardian sprayers incorporates precision technologies: Slingshot® from Raven and IntelliSpray™ II. The data generated from these features are collected, streamlined, and aggregated by Raven's Connected Workflow™ system. The Connected Workflow system works by syncing data from the office to the field and back again for simplified management of work, idle, and transit time. The data can be used to create programs and strategies like herbicide rate prescriptions for individual fields and is accessible by the operator through the Slingshot mobile app.

With the incorporation of IntelliSpray II, the Guardian sprayers now offer the most precise nozzle control system on the market and ensure unmatched droplet coverage accuracy, up to 2.5 times more accurate than comparable systems. These enhancements help operators and growers optimize coverage, minimize skips and overlaps, and reduce input costs. The IntelliSpray II pulse width modulation system leads the industry with a broader range of applications – Standard, Bypass, Variable Pressure, High Flow, High Flow VP, and On/Off – higher flow and pressure ratings of up to 17% increased flow and operating pressure and greater level of accuracy due to its 20Hz pulse rate.

The utilization of Slingshot on the Guardian sprayers empowers operators and growers to make more data-driven decisions in and out of the field. Slingshot generates a high-level view of data from beginning through completion of a job, including traceability reports, application records, fleet efficiency track edits, and transferable work orders.

Working alongside the Slingshot telematics is the VSN® Visual Guidance, which uses state-of-the-art image sensor and processing technologies to deliver a quicker response rate, better overall sprayer control, reduced operator fatigue, and improved data collection. These components have been shown to improve efficiency by 20%. To accomplish these tasks, the visual guidance system uses cameras and radars to guide the boom and drive line of the sprayer. The use of the VSN system has proven to save time and financial resources by minimizing the margin of error and crop damage that can be inflicted by self-propelled sprayers.

"We strive for operators to have complete peace of mind while in the cab of the Guardian sprayer," says Alex Caldwell, product marketing manager, self-propelled sprayers for New Holland North America. "The integration of the VSN system allows drivers to operate the sprayer at 3-4 miles per hour faster to cover more acres per day without risking crop damage. Not only does the basic VSN system follow the rows with cameras, but the VSN+ system allow operators to better see hidden waterways and other obstacles. This alleviates a lot of the compounded fatigue and stress operators experience when spending long hours in the field."

Maximizing productivity in the field with additional precision capabilities

Each Guardian sprayer model comes equipped with supplemental precision technology that affects the operation of the sprayers, from turning to steering to spraying for maximized productivity.

IntelliView ™ 12 and Viper ® 4+ displays are intuitive and customizable, allowing operators to monitor their machine's vital functions at a glance, including suspension information, liquid management control, auto rinse functionality, 4-wheel steering, tread width adjustments, and more.

IntelliField and Slingshot will visualize where other tractors are moving in the field and provide data on the productivity of all machines.

IntelliSteer™ Auto Guidance maintain spray accuracy while eliminating row skips and overpasses with direction control and T3 terrain compensation.

Visit the New Holland booth at Farm Progress Show to see the newest Guardians

The Guardian front boom sprayer will be on display August 30 – September 1, 2022, at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa. Visit the New Holland booth #124 in the northwest quadrant of the show grounds, to speak with experts about the new features and integration of Raven precision technology. For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.

Imagery and additional resources

Fact sheets, images, and additional product resources for new models of the Guardian front boom sprayers can be downloaded here and used for publication purposes.

New Holland Agriculture's reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or grounds care professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Holland's commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer. For more information on New Holland, visit www.newholland.com

New Holland Agriculture is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) (MI: CNHI) a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products, and a worldwide presence. More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at www.cnhindustrial.com

For the latest press releases from New Holland brand on the CNH Industrial Newsroom visit:

AMEA & ANZ I EUROPE I NORTH AMERICA I SOUTH AMERICA

The Guardian front boom sprayer from New Holland Agriculture North America. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Holland Agriculture North America