Premium Japanese Haircare Brand Dr. Keller Introduces Its Japan-Inspired Hair/Eyelash Care Products in the United States

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Japanese haircare brand Dr. Keller started by selling its Japan-inspired medical grade products in the United States. Dr. Keller launches its new hair/eyelash care products Scalp and Hair DK Essence and Power Eyelash Serum to promote on www.bglen.us. The secret to accomplishing true effectiveness lies within Dr. Keller products, with its innovative QuSome® skin penetration technology.

Made in Japan hair / eyelash care solution invented by pharmacologist.

Dr. Brian Keller is a pioneer in skin penetrating technology in the United States medical community. The jewel in the crown of his ground-breaking technology is named QuSome®. Dr. Keller is the first in the cosmetic industry to apply skin penetrating technology (QuSome®) to hair care products.

Dr. Keller Scalp and Hair DK Essence helps to create a healthier scalp and prevents breakage. Filled in a bottle with a jet spray, it soothes and balances the scalp and creates a foundation for beautiful hair with body, elasticity, and luster.

Key Ingredients:

- DK Essence's key ingredient Carrot Extract is extracted from Panax Ginseng (also known as Korean ginseng) which helps maintain healthy and beautiful hair.

- Swertia Japonica extract helps keep the scalp healthy and promotes lasting hair growth.

- Dipotassium Glycyrrhizinate helps prevent dandruff, and itchiness and keeps the hair and scalp environment healthy.

Dr. Keller Power Eyelash Serum infused with medical grade QuSome® skin penetrating technology to enhance the appearance of length, volume, and definition of eyelashes. This will make your eyelashes achieve a youthful, fuller-looking definition. It's clinically proven to be safe on sensitive skin.

Key Ingredients:

- Power Eyelash Serum's key ingredients are Vercillin, Anargy, and Capixil these helps reduce eyelash fallouts, prevents loss of eyelash fibers due to aging, and enhances your natural eyelashes' overall health and appearance.

- Maca-derived extract that prolongs the growth period and leads to healthy eyelashes.

- Hair growth promoting ingredient with a structure similar to Minoxidil.

Scalp and Hair DK Essence are $65.00 and 3.06 fl. oz. / 90 mL, Power Eyelash Serum is $65.00 and 0.11oz. / 3g, available for online purchase after August 2022 via www.bglen.us.

SOURCE b.glen