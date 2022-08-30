Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Celebrates Largest Booking Day in Company's History for Third Year in a Row

Strong Demand for Luxury Cruise Experiences Results in Third Record-Breaking

Launch Day of 2022

Enjoys 8 Record-Breaking Launches Since 2019

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world's leading luxury cruise line, has once again topped its own single-day booking record with the launch of its 2024-2025 Voyage Collection as sales commenced on August 24, 2022.

Demonstrating the continued and growing appetite of luxury travelers for the Unrivaled Experience that Regent offers, the cruise line beat its previous largest booking day of August 18, 2021, when it launched its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection.

"This is an incredible achievement and is testament to the hard-working Regent teams across both our ships and shore-side offices around the globe. We thank our valued Travel Advisors we partner with and our loyal guests for their passion for luxury travel," said Jason Montague, president, and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "This year's voyage collection was highly appealing with more variety featuring over 160 new port-intensive itineraries that discover every part of the globe, including on board our newest ship Seven Seas Grandeur® once she joins The World's Most Luxurious Fleet in 2023."

Travel trends identified that guests are, like the previous year's launch day, most keen to book exotic destinations with the desire to travel longer with sailings including destinations in Africa, Asia, and South America making up approximately 70% of the top 10 itineraries reserved.

There was also a strong demand for the line's distinctive suites, as well as the palatial, 4,443 square feet Regent Suite. These trends illustrate that travelers are putting more value on their time and experiences and are willing to spend more to explore the world in luxury, enjoying the highest possible standards of service in lavishly designed restaurants, lounges, and suites.

Booking data also revealed that there was an increase of reservations made by Travel Partners compared to the previous year's 2023-2024 Voyage Collection launch. Additionally, the cruise line saw a large upsurge of sales made on the day by guests who were already sailing the five-ship fleet.

The feat is the company's eighth record-breaking launch since 2019 where it achieved its then largest World Cruise launch day. Regent has subsequently attained three more World Cruise launch day records through May 2022 when Regent's 2025 World Cruise was unveiled in June 2022, fully reserved before officially opening for bookings. The second launch day record of 2022 occurred when Regent launched its 2024-2025 Grand Voyage Collection in July. In addition, the cruise line has broken its own single biggest booking days each year since 2020 with successive Voyage Collection launches.

Appetite for Luxury Travel to the Exotic and Unfamiliar

With 7 of the 10 most popular itineraries booked on the 2024-2025 Voyage Collection launch day including ports in Africa, Asia, and South America, it is clear that luxury travelers are keen to enjoy new experiences in unfamiliar and exotic locales, for extended periods of time.

No better was this illustrated than by Seven Seas Splendor's® 2024 Lisbon to Cape Town 24-night sailing. Hugging Africa's West Coast with visits to Dakar, Senegal; Banjul, Gambia; and Abidjan, Ivory Coast; the itinerary attracted more reservations than any other. A similar Barcelona to Cape Town 25-night sailing on board Seven Seas Voyager® also made the top 10 voyages.

Seven Seas Grandeur the most highly anticipated ship to be launched in 2023, had a strong launch day with 3 sailings in the top 10, which includes a 2024 Barcelona to New York 16-night transatlantic as the third most booked sailing. Sister ship to hugely successful Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Grandeur will be the next pinnacle in luxury cruising exemplifying Regent's heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, exceptional cuisine, and transformative experiences.

Of the top ten voyages booked on the day, no single voyage had a duration lower than 16 nights, with the longest being 25 nights and entry-level prices for the line's spacious veranda and deluxe veranda suites ranged from $9,999 per guest and $21,199 per guest.

Other notable destinations featured in the top 10 sailings booked on the record launch day were the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America sailings featuring the Amazon River.

The most spent on a single reservation overall (inside or outside of the top 10 voyages) was close to $275,000 for a Grand Suite on board Seven Seas Mariner®.

2024-2025 Voyage Collection

Regent's new 2024-2025 Voyage Collection, introduces alluring itineraries and new ports of call in the world's most beautiful destinations, showcasing 160 sailings with 130 overnight stays, 18 maiden ports of call, 4 Grand Voyages, and a 150-night World Cruise.

Voyages encompass every continent of the world, from Africa & Arabia to Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Canada & New England, Alaska, and Bermuda, plus favorites such as the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean, and Northern Europe.

Sailing with The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™, guests will experience exquisite comfort onboard with every luxury included, offering a truly unrivaled experience. With the 2024-2025 Voyage Collection, Regent invites guests to revel in unparalleled opportunities for immersion in local culture as it offers new ways to experience the world's finest destinations with FREE Unlimited Shore Excursions in every port of call, and all-new Eco-connect and Behind the Design Tours. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wine and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities, ground transfers, and one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.

All the while, Regent's Unrivaled Space at Sea™ makes for the perfect place for rest and relaxation. The abundance of space aboard each elegant and perfectly sized ship, and one of the highest crew-to-guest ratios in the industry, ensures discerning guests receive the best in service and care.

A brochure showcasing Regent's new 2024-2025 Voyage Collection is available. For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381), or contact your preferred travel advisor.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™, with every luxury included, for 30 years. Carrying no more than 732 guests, the line's spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Voyager® and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur™ - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities onboard, transfers between airport and ship, and one-night pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1.844.873.2381 or contact a professional travel advisor.

