Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Patient Care Services in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and patient care services.The Walk will be held on Saturday, September 17th at JOANN World Headquarters.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further our ability to meet the needs of patients by supporting Komen's Patient Care Center's Breast Care Helpline, Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation programs, and improve outcomes for all patients." said Sean Shacklett, State Executive Director of Ohio & Michigan, at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome returning sponsors this year: JOANN, Giant Eagle, Swagelok, MetroHealth, Dollar Bank, GPD Group, Gilead Oncology and CBS19. Additionally, CBS19 News Anchors Tiffani Tucker and Nichole Vrsansky, will serve as Emcees of the event.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Water, bananas and granola bars from Giant Eagle stores

Hope Village , a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

"Pink Glow Ups" provided by Jennifer & Co.

Expanded Kids Zone and family area with games

On-site vendors serving coffee and pastries for purchase

Recognition of top fundraisers and teams in our VIP area

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

JOANN World Headquarters

5555 Darrow Road

Hudson, Ohio

September 17, 2022

7:00 AM Event Opens

9:00 AM Opening Ceremony

9:20 AM Walk

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

