Waterdrop receives the NBD "2022 Green Practice Pioneering Projects"

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or "the Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, announced that Waterdrop became a finalist for "2022 Green Practice Pioneering Projects", which organized by the National Business Daily (NBD), a nationwide Chinese financial and economic daily newspaper published in Mainland China.

Waterdrop attaches great importance to its sustainable development, besides building a commercial model for sustainable development, it also integrates the philosophy of environment management into the DNA of corporate operation, while actively responding to the call for energy conservation and emission reduction and always implementing the green and low-carbon development strategy.

I. Focusing on green and low-carbon operation

As a non-production firm, Waterdrop places a high priority on the environmental impact of its operation. It builds and improves the environmental management system step by step, monitoring various key environmental performances; on the other hand, it continues to promote the philosophy about environmental protection internally, making energy conservation and carbon emission reduction the key aspects of environmental protection. It keeps advancing green office regarding energy management, carbon emissions, and resource utilization. After advocating paperless office, printing on both sides, and electronic signatures, in 2021, Waterdrop reduced the use of office paper by 47.14 kg year on year; after arranging special persons to manage electric equipment and making timely adjustments based on lighting, temperature, and other external environmental changes to reduce electricity consumption and improve energy utilization efficiency, in 2021, Waterdrop saved electricity by nearly 80,000 kWh from the previous year.

2. Facilitating the sustainable development of the industry

When participating in climate actions, Waterdrop also works to promote the more sustainable and quality development of the whole industry. Currently, Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace serves over 100 million customers, while Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding serves nearly 2.5 million patients with critical illness through over 400 million donators. Waterdrop has over 100 partners and helping industrial peers increase zero-carbon awareness.

In this regard, Waterdrop fulfills its responsibility mainly through digitalization, online and intelligent operations.

For insurance claims, Waterdrop's intelligent claims system is capable of settling a claim in 8 seconds. This has helped save the consumption of 2.61 million paper documents, and the users' waiting time for claims settlement. The insured people do not need to repeatedly mail paper documents and do not have to worry about the long hours and complexity of claims settlement.

Meanwhile, Waterdrop exports part of its tech and operation capabilities to partners through SaaS, to help more partners raise zero-carbon awareness and practice green actions.

Mr. Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Waterdrop commented, "Since our inception, ESG has been embedded in our corporate mission and business philosophy. Going forward, we will continue to make every endeavor to promote ESG, striving to achieve our mission of 'bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology.' "

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

