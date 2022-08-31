DreaMed partners with Billings Clinic to bring personalized expert level diabetes care to Montana's health network

Billings Clinic selects DreaMed's endo.digital AI-based clinical decision support system to help health care providers treat people with diabetes remotely across Montana

BILLINGS, Montana and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DreaMed Diabetes ("DreaMed" or the "Company"), a developer of expert-level AI-based diabetes care solutions, partners with Billings Clinic to deploy its endo.digital clinical decision support system. Through the partnership, providers in the Billings Clinic network can now access DreaMed's endo.digital platform, an FDA-cleared clinical decision support system built to aid insulin-dosing optimization for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients.

The United States has a national shortage of endocrinologists able to effectively manage over 34 million people living with diabetes. This problem is even more evident in rural areas of the U.S. like Montana, creating problems for patients requiring expert-level care. Despite the advances in diabetes treatment technology, the lack of access to endocrinologists and specialized care can cause great delays in receiving proper treatment and symptom management.

DreaMed's AI-powered endo.digital system alleviates the challenge of personalized care distribution for both patients and doctors. DreaMed is joining forces with Billings Clinic, Montana's largest independent health care system, to help ensure people with diabetes have access to expert level care across all care settings within Billing Clinic's care delivery system.

DreaMed's FDA-cleared endo.digital system turns every provider into an expert. Clinicians providing diabetes care can analyze patient data and create optimal treatment plans in seconds, enabling residents in Montana's rural areas to easily access expert level care at any care setting available, as well as remotely. Billings Clinic will initially deploy the endo.digital technology to its endocrinology clinic and will be partnering with DreaMed to expand its use into primary care and other healthcare settings.

"Billings Clinic recognizes the importance of ensuring people with diabetes are reaching their glucose control goals in order to improve outcomes. Achieving this requires that all people with diabetes across Montana can access personalized expert-level care, and we are excited to begin using the endo.digital technology to help us make this a reality," says Lisa Ranes, RD, CDCES, and Manager of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism; Diabetes Research and Allergy at Billings Clinic.

"Today we celebrate this partnership with Billings Clinic as another important milestone on our journey to providing personalized endocrinology care to all people with diabetes. We are excited Billings Clinic has also embraced this vision and will use our endo.digital platform to provide patients across its care delivery network access to personalized endocrinologists' recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm. We look forward to continuing to support Billings Clinic with its important mission to improve outcomes across its healthcare delivery system," says Eran Atlas, CEO at DreaMed Diabetes.

About DreaMed Diabetes

DreaMed Diabetes is a medical technology company providing personalized diabetes treatment optimization solutions. The company was founded out of Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, part of Clalit Health Services, in 2014. DreaMed commercialized its first product, an artificial pancreas technology which was licensed to Medtronic and incorporated into its 780G insulin pump technology. DreaMed is currently commercializing its endo.digital AI-based clinical decision support system for diabetes management. The endo.digital platform has FDA clearance for patients with Type 1 diabetes using continuous glucose monitors or self-monitoring blood glucose monitor devices and insulin pumps. The endo.digital technology also received expanded FDA clearance to include patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes on multiple daily injections. For more information, please visit dreamed-diabetes.com or email jarrod.lawson@dreamed.ai .

About Billings Clinic

Billings Clinic is Montana's largest independent health care system serving Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas. A not-for-profit organization led by a physician CEO, Billings Clinic is governed by a board of community members, nurses and physicians. Billings Clinic is an integrated multi-specialty group practice with a 304-bed hospital and Level II trauma center. Billings Clinic has more than 4,700 employees, including nearly 600 physicians and non-physician providers and advanced practitioners offering more than 80 specialties. Billings Clinic's vision is to be a national leader in providing the best clinical quality, patient safety, service and value. Shared electronic medical records are one way we have worked towards that goal.

Contact:

Jarrod Lawson, Head of Marketing

DreaMed Diabetes, Inc.

(862)222-7531

jarrod.lawson@dreamed.ai

View original content:

SOURCE DreaMed Diabetes