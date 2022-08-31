Lucosky Brookman LLP founder, Joseph M. Lucosky, honored with "2022 Leader in Law" by NJBIZ

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph M. Lucosky, founder and managing partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, has been honored as a "2022 Leader in Law " by NJBIZ.

The "Leader in Law" honor recognizes professionals with substantial expertise and commitment to their profession and community. Chosen by an unbiased panel of independent judges, recipients of this award are selected for their outstanding dedication to their occupation. The award is presented to New Jersey-based law professionals who have demonstrated exceptional overall performance during the past year, as well as exceptional efforts and achievements. The 2022 list of honorees includes other prominent and distinguished New Jersey attorneys.

Partner Seth Brookman commented, "The firm and I congratulate Joe for this tremendous accomplishment. After almost 13 years, we have grown to counsel dozens of NASDAQ and NYSE listed companies, over a dozen investment banks, and hosts of private equity funds and ultra-high net worth investors. This honor could not be more well-deserved. From humble beginnings to now employing over 40 attorneys, the success of the Firm under your leadership is truly remarkable. On behalf of all the attorneys at the Firm, we look forward to the next 13 years and beyond as we help small and medium-sized businesses get to the next level."

Joseph Lucosky remarked, "This recognition is truly an honor, however, this award is not solely my honor. It is earned on behalf of all of our attorneys and staff who work tirelessly on behalf of our clients' day in and day out year after year. Thank you to NJBIZ for the acknowledgement and thank you to all of our clients, colleagues, and friends who nominated us for the award."

