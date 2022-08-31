MARSHALL CAMERA INTEGRATES ZIXI SDVP FOR IP VIDEO

High Performance and Reliable Offering for Live IP Broadcast Quality Video

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership with Marshall Electronics, a leading worldwide provider of professional Broadcast and AV technologies for television production, enterprise AV, UCC, studio, corporate, courtroom and others, who have integrated the SDVP into their lineup of IP cameras.

Globally recognized and an award-winning brand for providing high performance and reliable products for live broadcast TV, integrated AV, and cinema production, Marshall has become a global source for broadcast-quality video cameras in HD, UHD, and 4K resolutions serving a variety of workflow configurations. Serving use cases in entertainment, news reporting, sports, live events, live streaming and house of worship, the cameras deliver premium quality, ease of operation and the flexibility to drive remote productions from anywhere. Marshall Cameras feature PTZ and zoom capability with extended zoom ranges of 20x and 30x optical range, resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 and pristine HEVC video encoding while simultaneously supporting output to 12GSDI and up to three concurrent Zixi feeds over IP. Adopted by some of the largest broadcast television and streaming production companies in the world, Marshall Cameras now include native support for full Zixi-enabled delivery with compatibility extending to all Marshall Broadcast and Pro AV-over-IP solutions.

All standard IP camera versions can be loaded with the Zixi-enabled firmware allowing existing Marshall operators to easily add Zixi support to their cameras, unlocking premium connectivity support and direct integration with the full suite of capabilities in the SDVP. Supported IP camera models include CV355-30X, CV420-30X, CV620, CV730 and the top level CV730-BHN/WHN platforms, allowing users to deliver live video utilizing industry best performance, interoperability, resilience and security that the SDVP enables. Operations teams can flexibly deploy Zixi Broadcasters, which can ingest the Marshall Camera Zixi feed and provide real-time content quality analysis, live impairment detection, and low latency processing including live transcoding and protocol conversion. Zixi also enhances reliable transmission with support for bonded delivery over diverse networks such as 5G, LTE and unmanaged internet and hitless failover that reconstructs a single coherent transport stream from multiple time aligned sources.

The SDVP's Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency. It provides best-in-class security with DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency, and enables encoder backpressure. The Zixi ZEN Master control plane is also integrated to enable users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, and report on live video streams and devices across, and the Zixi Enabled Network of customers, integrated hardware and software applications, platforms and service providers standardized on Zixi. As part of ZEN Master, Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform aggregates 3 billion data points a day from across the Zixi Enabled Network and uses advanced analytics, machine learning, and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to provide alerts based on patterns and insights that help media companies streamline broadcast operations by focusing their resources to fix errors before they occur and reduce costs from root cause analysis.

"Zixi is the leader for IP video delivery in the broadcast community and is requested by some of the industry's largest integrators," said Tod Musgrave, Senior Director Cameras, Marshall Electronics. "With Zixi integrated, Marshall Cameras now have access to the leading performance, efficiency, security and reliability that the SDVP enables."

"We are thrilled for our mutual customers that Marshall has natively integrated Zixi into the IP Camera lineup," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "Marshall has an excellent reputation in the broadcast community with their feature rich cameras and we look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Zixi will be exhibiting an integrated Marshall CV630-IP at IBC 2022 in Hall 1, D. 81, for more details and to book a meeting please visit Zixi at IBC 2022. Marshall will also be onsite at IBC 2022 (Stand 11.C23).

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 15 years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 400+ OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 media customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

For over 40 years, Marshall Electronics has been a leading worldwide provider of professional audio and video technologies for broadcast TV, enterprise AV, unified communications (UCC), studio audio production, and industrial OEM. Marshall continues to incorporate the latest technology sensors and powerful low latency video processors in a variety of camera configurations while adding easy setup, operation, and control from leading soft codecs. Our market collaboration with companies like Zixi is an extension of our commitment to ensure our users have a satisfying compatibility experience while delivering a superior level of video performance

