Secureworks Continues Channel Alliance Momentum, Announces Partnerships with Netskope and SCADAfence

Secureworks expands its open XDR platform to include visibility across OT, ICS, and SASE environments, delivering greater detection and response capabilities to more customers

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the expansion of its alliances program into several new solution areas. With threats expanding into critical production environments and the service edge, detection capabilities must expand, too. Through two new partners, Netskope and SCADAfence, Secureworks widens the range of potential security vulnerabilities addressed by Secureworks® Taegis™ XDR to include Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Operational Technology (OT), and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Now, more organizations than ever can benefit from better detection with increased value.

By announcing new and fast-developing partnerships with two technology partners across new alliance domains, Secureworks is continuing to focus on Secureworks Taegis as a unifying XDR platform. Taegis is easily integrated with customers through continuously growing open technology and broad integration capabilities that provide the best detection and fastest response without vendor lock-in.

"We're bringing together the best of breed detection and response capabilities across domains where we see the threat landscape most exposed to adversary attacks," said Chris Bell of Secureworks. "As part of our mission to help secure human progress, we will continue to forge new alliances that can deliver technology innovation while incorporating new threat intelligence into the methods and intentions of the adversary."

As a leader in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework for converged networking and security, Netskope has pioneered a unique approach for protecting data and people across devices and applications, inside and outside the traditional company network. Integration between Netskope and Secureworks will enable customers to perform all investigations and apply detectors using Secureworks Taegis for a more holistic view of threats and business risks – widening the aperture of cyber environments all the way to the edge.

"Hybrid work is the new normal, and our customers look for complete SASE solutions to enable performance, deliver data, protect against threats, and maximize return-on-investment," said Andy Horwitz, VP of Business Development at Netskope. "We are pleased to partner with Secureworks to provide visibility and control over threats and continuously manage risk across the whole of the hybrid work environment, from cloud applications to IoT devices."

The partnership with SCADAfence will see Secureworks expand its Taegis platform into operational technology (OT) and ICS through SCADAfence integration.

In partnership with SCADAfence, Secureworks expands Taegis XDR into the Industrial environment, bringing intelligence from OT into a unified view with all other security telemetry across the IT landscape. SCADAfence extends industry leading insights, awareness, and asset discovery to a truly open XDR platform giving security analysts greater context around the threats they are investigating.

"The opportunity for a truly open XDR platform to integrate with the leading OT platform in SCADAfence provides the potential for organizations to streamline a security analyst workload by providing context and enrichment from events occurring across the entire IT and OT landscape, while enabling longer-term data retention with the combined data set," said Paul Smith, Field CTO of SCADAfence. "This partnership with Secureworks will allow our joint customers to use a truly integrated OT plus XDR offering."

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence Platform is an industrial network monitoring system that provides cybersecurity and visibility for ICS/SCADA networks. SCADAfence Platform provides automatic asset discovery and inventory management, threat detection and risk management. By employing a wide range of algorithms, machine learning and AI, it detects anomalies and security events that can compromise availability and affect the safety and reliability of the OT network and its assets. SCADAfence Platform is the only solution in the market that is able to support the unique requirements of large scale industrial networks from a size, complexity and coverage perspective, while maintaining an affordable TCO.

