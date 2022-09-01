Lysol® and Catherine Lowe Team Up to Support Classrooms Nationwide This Back-To-School Season

Leader in Germ-Kill Launches New Kid-Centric Video Series and Will Donate 42M Disinfecting Wipes to Schools Across the Country

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, Reckitt's leading germ killing brand, Lysol, is partnering with television star, graphic designer and mom Catherine Lowe in support of the brand's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, helping to welcome children back to the classroom to learn and play together at school.

Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative aims to support the safe return of students to schools across the country. Lysol knows kids thrive when they are together, which is why this year the brand is highlighting the lunch table – a place where kids can be their most authentic selves, socialize, exchange ideas and learn from each other – with a video series called Little Big Talk. The series allows kids to share who they really are and say what they really think on topics such as celebrating differences, what they missed about school, and more.

"As a mom, I know how much my kids value being able to join their friends at the lunch table and create long-lasting bonds. Seeing Lysol celebrate this special place where kids come together to be themselves is so meaningful and a great reminder of the importance of ensuring these spaces are kept disinfected," said Catherine Lowe.

To help schools in their efforts to keep surfaces like the lunch table disinfected, Lysol will also donate 28 Million Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to schools across the country through Kids In Need Foundation and 14 Million Lysol Disinfecting Wipes through the Frontline Impact Project. School districts interested in wipe donations for their schools can learn more about donations at frontlineimpact.org/request-wipes.

"For the past few years, educators have worked hard to curb the spread of illness-causing germs while children are at school. In many cases, that meant spacing or limiting interactions during the lunch period, taking kids away from the lunch table, where critical social interactions occur," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol. "Here at Lysol, we have been working hard to help protect these moments. Of all the surfaces Lysol products can sanitize, few are more important than the lunch table, a place where kids learn most from one another."

As a mom of three, Catherine Lowe saw the impact time away from school due to the pandemic had on her two school-aged boys and understands a disinfected environment is essential to help bring kids back together safely this school year.

"During the height of the pandemic, my kids often had a hard time socially given they couldn't go to parks, have playdates or see their friends at school ­-- I'm glad that they had each other to lean on," Catherine said. "I'm grateful to Lysol for helping to provide a clean and disinfected learning environment to bring our kids back together at schools and am thrilled to be partnering with them on this initiative to provide product donations and resources to the schools that need them the most."

Here for Healthy Schools Initiative

Launched in 2019 with the mission to help reduce the spread of preventable illness and help kids miss less school so they are able to learn, grow and thrive, HERE for Healthy Schools has provided educational materials and disinfecting supplies to more than 49,000 schools across the country, reaching over 6MM students to-date.

As part of the initiative, Lysol also develops and provides access to physical and digital resources for educators to reinforce healthy habits in the classroom. Last school year, Lysol donated Welcome Back Packs – free educational resources and materials the brand developed in partnership with the CDC Foundation to help facilitate in-person learning – to schools across the country. Lysol's Healthy Habits resources, including lesson plans, posters, and more are available to download on the Lysol site.

Visit Lysol.com/HERE to learn more about how Lysol is supporting educators, parents and students this school year and Lysol's YouTube to view Lysol's Little Big Talk.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt** is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.reckitt.com/us.

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

ABOUT CATHERINE LOWE

Catherine Lowe (Giudici) is a graphic designer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, wife, and mom to three beautiful children. Catherine lives in Dallas, Texas with her husband Sean, sons Samuel and Isaiah, and daughter Mia. Catherine and Sean met on the popular TV Series "The Bachelor" back on Season 17 in 2013. She has a passion for fashion and home design, and has founded LoweCo., a high-end stationery company, and Home by Catherine & Sean Lowe, a furniture line. Catherine loves to spend quality time with her friends and family, and you can always count on her to share a witty joke or two! Together with Sean, they are also focused on purpose-driven and charitable work and are always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

ABOUT KIDS IN NEED FOUNDATION

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education. KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom, providing essential school supplies and other much-needed resources. KINF is the only national nonprofit that strategically mobilizes its efforts on the country's most under-resourced schools, focusing on those with a student enrollment of 70 percent or more receiving free and reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program. Through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations across the U.S., KINF in 2021 supported over 7.8 million students and 316,900 teachers in 13,808 under-resourced schools. More than $162 million in free supplies and classroom resources was distributed nationwide at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

ABOUT FRONTLINE IMPACT PROJECT

Since Frontline Impact Project's launch in April 2020, more than 90 companies have donated over 9.5 million products to support first responders and emergency personnel responding to natural disasters, pandemic efforts and Ukrainians impacted by the war. To learn more or contribute to these efforts, visit www.frontlineimpact.org.

