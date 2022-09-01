NICB Report Finds Vehicle Thefts Continue to Skyrocket in Many Areas of U.S.

Colorado Leads Nation with Highest Vehicle Theft Rate, California Leads Once Again in Overall Thefts

DES PLAINES, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) Hot Spots Report, vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket in many areas of the U.S. Nationwide, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021, a 6% increase over 2020, and a 17% increase since 2019.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8991753-nicb-report-national-vehicle-thefts-hot-spots/

Colorado led the nation in 2021 with the highest overall theft rate at 661.21 thefts per 100,000 people, up from 502.12 in 2020, an increase of 32%. California led the other states with the highest number of vehicle thefts by volume once again in 2021 with 200,524 vehicles stolen, over 100,000 more thefts than second place Texas.

"For many of us, cars are essential to our livelihoods and the welfare of our families," said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. "NICB, along with our partners in law enforcement, are proactively working to prevent and deter vehicle theft, but vehicle owners can take simple steps to empower themselves. No matter who you are or where you live, theft prevention starts with good security hygiene. Lock your doors and keep your keys with you at all times."

The top 5 states with the most thefts by volume, which include Illinois, Florida, and Colorado, in addition to California and Texas, account for 412,008, or 44%, of all vehicle thefts nationwide. Of these states, only Florida saw a slight decrease in vehicle thefts with 42,808, down from 44,940 in 2020.

Top 10 States by Theft Rate

Rank State 2021 Rate 2020 Rate 1 Colorado 661.21 502.12 2 Washington, D.C. 651 562.98 3 California 511.05 475.24 4 New Mexico 475.5 426.19 5 Oregon 471.16 385.08 6 Washington 461.91 368.46 7 Missouri 428.13 453.63 8 Nevada 426.75 365.84 9 Oklahoma 359.33 371.28 10 Texas 320.04 318.52

*Theft rate is total thefts per 100,000 residents.

In addition to having the most overall thefts by volume, California was also home to the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA) with the highest theft rate in the United States as the Bakersfield, CA CBSA had 1,024 thefts per 100,000 people. With a rate of 964.92 thefts per 100,000 people, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO CBSA was second overall in theft rate, while the former #2, the Yuba City, CA CBSA, fell to tenth place.

Top 10 Core-Based Statistical Areas by Theft Rate

Rank CBSA/MSA Name 2021 Rate 2020 Rate 1 Bakersfield, CA 1023.68 905.41 2 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 964.92 705.8 3 Pueblo, CO 891.39 602.39 4 Albuquerque, NM 710.58 631.75 5 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 680.2 489.95 6 San Francisco – Oakland – Berkeley, CA 675.86 655.2 7 Billings, MT 611.11 564.75 8 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 597.83 345.19 9 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 582.47 465.11 10 Yuba City, CA 578.68 724.46

*Theft rate is total thefts per 100,000 residents.

Not all states experienced an increase in thefts in 2021. Since the release of the 2020 Hot Spots report, 22 states have seen decreases in vehicle thefts.

The Hot Spots report examines vehicle theft data obtained from the National Crime Information Center for each of the nation's metropolitan statistical areas. These are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and often include municipalities other than the cities for which metropolitan statistical areas are named. For example, Bakersfield, Calif., includes the entire county of Kern, not just the city of Bakersfield.

As a population-based survey, an area with a much smaller population can have a higher theft rate than an area with a greater number of thefts. Creating a theft rate, or number of thefts per 100,000 people, enables analysts to compare large regions, such as Los Angeles, with small regions, such as Hot Springs, Ark.

NICB encourages vehicle owners to consider these tips to avoid becoming a victim of vehicle theft:

Always practice good security hygiene. Make sure your auto policy is up to date. Roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take the keys or fob. Park in well-lit areas and, when possible, areas staffed by security Park personal vehicles in a garage. If not possible, and vehicles must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, making them leave the area and your vehicle untouched.

Should your vehicle be stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately. NICB data shows that reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

View original content:

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)