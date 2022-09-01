PenFed Credit Union Announces Appointment of Ed Lucio to Board of Directors

Lucio previously served 10 years on PenFed Supervisory Committee

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced the appointment of LCDR USNR-Retired Ed Lucio to its board of directors. Lucio has served on the PenFed Supervisory Committee for 10 years and is appointed to a vacant director position with a three-year term that expires in May of 2023.

"PenFed is proud to announce the appointment of Ed Lucio to our board of directors," said PenFed Credit Union Chairman Ed Cody. "Ed brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in business, finance and information systems. He's demonstrated a strong commitment to serving our members through his service on the PenFed Supervisory Committee over the last decade, and we are looking forward to his continued service on the board of directors."

Lucio is a Naval Academy graduate and served as a Naval Aviator participating in Operation Shining Hope aboard the USS Inchon and accumulated over 1,500 flight hours on the H-53 Sea Dragon, H-3 Sea King and C-12 King Air. Upon leaving active duty, he started his new career as a business and financial analyst with the Federal Reserve Board, specializing in bank operations and data management, and currently serves as a data engineer. Lucio is a Certified Public Accountant and a Project Management Professional and earned master's degrees in business administration, finance, and information systems.

"I feel honored for the opportunity to serve our 2.9 million current members and all future members seeking great financial services," said Lucio.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.9 million members worldwide with $36.6 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

