Totango Launches New Podcast, CS No BS, a No-Nonsense Look at How to Win at Customer Success

Influential CS leaders share best practices, success stories, and actionable takeaways to help companies develop their own winning strategies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, launches CS No BS. The new podcast shares practical advice from CS industry thought leaders at Schneider Electric, SAP, Swiftly, PetDesk, Sentinel One, and more to empower listeners to build customer-centric organizations that deliver world-class customer experiences so their businesses can thrive in any market.

With a focus on revealing what it takes to become a high-impact leader in the burgeoning field of CS, the new podcast is hosted by Totango President & COO, Jamie Bertasi – who has led the company to significant growth since its $100 million in Series D funding last September. With a track record for building high-value experiences for customers and delivering strong business results, Bertasi will interview customer success leaders from B2B companies about their own experiences in order to equip listeners with actionable tips and solutions.

"Let's face it, CS is full of it," said Bertasi. "Whether you work in customer success or you're interested in integrating it into your company, you know there's a lot of fluff out there. You don't need any more generic advice about 'putting the customer first' or how to run a QBR. You need practical, real-world tips to help you solve the problems you're facing right now. In this podcast, I'll talk to the top CS leaders in the world about the strategies and tactics they're using to drive results. No nonsense – just a practical playbook for delivering net revenue retention, the holy grail of customer growth."

The first CS No BS episode, available now, features Totango CEO and founder Guy Nirpaz, who explains his core philosophy of treating the customer journey like a product. In addition to founding a CS company that propels scale-up growth for over 5,000 organizations of all sizes, Nirpaz is a widely-respected thought leader and award-winning author of the book Farm Don't Hunt: The Definitive Guide to Customer Success.

With episode two dropping today, the first season of the podcast is slated to feature Brent Cogswell, Head of CS at Schneider Electric; Maranda Dziekonski, Chief Customer Officer at Swiftly; Shona Fenner, Sr. CS Operations Manager at PetDesk; Kerri Brown, Head of LACE Franchise for CS at SAP; Eran Ashkenazi, Chief Customer Officer at Sentinel One; and many more.

"In the early days of CS, we were a bunch of churn-busters, there to protect the revenue, but it's evolved into something much bigger today," said upcoming guest Maranda Dziekonski, Chief Customer Officer at Swiftly. "In a consumer-driven market, companies that don't have the CS motion down will get left behind. This podcast will be a great way to find fresh ideas so you can experiment and build your own CS strategies."

In addition, Bertasi will host a live panel discussion at Totango's upcoming Customer Success Summit: Teams —an in-person training and networking event in Miami from September 14–16, 2022—that will be featured on an upcoming podcast episode.

Produced by Caspian Studios , CS No BS will release a new 35-45-minute episode every two weeks. The first episode is available now on Totango.com , Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts, Spotify , Simplecast, and most podcast apps and services.

About Totango

Founded in 2010, Totango is the industry's only Composable Customer Success Platform. Totango's no-code, visual software enables businesses to deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer journeys, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's ready-to-use journey templates (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on implementation and maintenance of old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control to create and consistently execute best-in-class customer journeys. Start where you are and go with a modular platform that provides immediate Day 1 value, continuous recalibration as needed, and predictable scale-up growth. For more information and to start Totango for free, visit Totango.com .

