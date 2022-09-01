TSD Selected to Manage the Maserati Service Loaner Vehicle Program

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Mobility Solutions has become the official software provider for the Maserati Service Loaner Vehicle Program (MSLVP) as of this September.

(PRNewsfoto/TSD) (PRNewswire)

Maserati North America selected TSD after reviewing the success of Maserati's parent company, Stellantis, which signed a multi-brand agreement with TSD last year that included Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

"Maserati is a unique brand defined by luxury," says Shawn Concannon, President of TSD. "Our team has rolled-out thousands of Stellantis locations. We're ready to get started and make an impact."

The Maserati Service Loaner Vehicle Program emphasizes a superb customer experience above all else. Every high-class car is driven by a premier client who expects quick, seamless, and personalized service. These expectations are easily met when using TSD's technology. Their mobile-focused approach expedites the loaner process through driver's license scanning and other helpful features. Most service advisors open agreements in less than sixty seconds. TSD's platform saves customer information to further minimize wasted time, and to provide a customized visit.

Tino Sida, the Senior Manager of Aftersales Operations at Maserati, explains, "Our dealerships need the best technology to run operations at the highest level." As the largest provider of mobility software, TSD understands the impact the right technology can have on a dealership. A fantastic experience results in repeat customers. TSD recently expanded its portfolio to offer pickup and delivery capabilities as well as contactless functionalities—both of which are popular amongst upscale brands for retaining customers.

The versatility of TSD's platform means a multitude of options for Maserati to explore this year. More than a hundred locations are expected to participate in the Maserati Service Loaner Vehicle Program.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public automotive groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 84 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 8,000 dealerships and 2,500 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact sales@tsdweb.com or visit www.tsdweb.com.

CONTACT: sales@tsdweb.com

(Photo: TSD)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TSD