Unbridled Passion, Resilience, and Triumph Mark the 29th Annual World Travel Awards™ Caribbean & The Americas Gala at Sandals Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th Annual World Travel Awards™ Caribbean & The Americas Gala made a dazzling return to an in person format on August 31st at Sandals Montego Bay , acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Reuniting a spirited crowd of distinguished leaders, tour operators, government officials and guests, the event marked a full circle celebration at Sandals' first-ever property and Jamaica's Leading Resort 2022 recipient – a milestone moment during the brand's 40th anniversary year.

"It's immensely gratifying, humbling and surreal to be celebrating the amazing strides we have made on this journey to immerse our beloved guests in the most beautiful corners of the Caribbean – and to be a part of those special moments that make travel so magical," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI). "Forty years ago, my father had a dream that he made real right here, at Sandals Montego Bay, our first resort. Witnessing the evolution of our industry over the decades and what we have accomplished together, as one – now that deserves to be celebrated and for that we are all winners."

Amid spectacular cultural dance performances and stirred by Caribbean beats, over the course of the evening, SRI was honored with 14 awards including the coveted Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand for the 29th year in a row. New pursuits, including Sandals' first ever resort in the Dutch Caribbean, Sandals Royal Curaçao , was awarded with Curaçao's Leading All-Inclusive Resort, while the uniquely reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian , which debuted in January 2022, earned Bahamas' Leading All-Inclusive Resort.

A first-of-its-kind special award was presented to Sandals Resorts International for its Outstanding Contribution to the Hospitality & Tourism Industry. The moving tribute was a celebratory nod to the company's influence on the industry, innovation and impact over its 40-year history. Through programs like the 40 for 40 Initiative , along with Future Goals – a program that turns fishing nets sourced from the ocean and recycled plastic waste into soccer goals for children in Curaçao , the company has been instrumental in transforming communities, empowering people and making a difference for four decades and counting.

"This recognition is nothing if not a testament to our Sandals Resorts family – our 15,000 Team Members – and the fierce passion, intention and genuine love we put into all we do. From moving the needle on the guest experience to sustaining a link between tourism and its power to transform lives, what we've built here goes far beyond a resort company. It's the Sandals Resorts legacy," said Stewart. "Tonight is proof that the challenges of yesterday should never define the possibilities of tomorrow. That is the essence of innovation; the idea that better is always within reach. And we have never been more excited for the future."

The 14 awards won under Sandals Resorts International's portfolio are:

Bahamas' Leading All-Inclusive Resort : Sandals Royal Bahamian

Caribbean's Leading Honeymoon Resort : Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

Caribbean's Leading Hotel Brand : Sandals Resorts International

Caribbean's Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort : Sandals Grenada

Caribbean's Leading Resort : Sandals Royal Barbados

Caribbean's Most Romantic Resort : Sandals Grande Antigua

Caribbean's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort : Beaches Turks & Caicos

Curaçao's Leading All-Inclusive Resort : Sandals Royal Curaçao

Grenada's Leading Resort : Sandals Grenada

Jamaica's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort : Beaches Negril

Jamaica's Leading Resort : Sandals Montego Bay

Outstanding Contribution to Caribbean Hospitality & Tourism: Sandals Resorts International

St Lucia's Leading All-In clusive Resort : Sandals Grande St. Lucian

St Lucia's Leading Resort : Sandals Grande St. Lucian

A celebration of the vast experiences unique to the Caribbean, Sandals Resorts' sister company, Island Routes Caribbean Adventures, won the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tour Operator, recognized for its immersive adventures across 13 destinations.

World Travel Awards™, which celebrates its 29th anniversary in 2022, is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence – voted on by qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer. For more information about these award-winning resorts, please visit www.sandals.com and www.beaches.com . For more information on the World Travel Awards™, please visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com/ .

About Sandals Resorts International

Founded in 1981 by the late Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of travel's most recognizable vacation brands. The company operates properties throughout the Caribbean under four separate brands including: Sandals® Resorts, the Luxury Included® brand for adult couples with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia and Curaçao; Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® concept designed for everyone but especially families, with properties in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and another opening in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; private island Fowl Cay Resort; and the private homes of Your Jamaican Villas. The company's importance in the Caribbean basin, where tourism is the number one earner of foreign capital, cannot be underestimated. Family-owned and operated, Sandals Resorts International is the largest private employer in the region.

