Employees at Trulieve North Shore Medical Cannabis Dispensary Join UFCW 1776

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV announced today that the workers at the Trulieve North Shore medical cannabis dispensary have voted to join Local 1776.

"I want to congratulate these workers for their hard work and commitment throughout this process," Young said. "Now, we move to the bargaining table. We look forward to securing a contract that delivers fair wages, strong benefits and a safe workplace."

UFCW 1776 now represents approximately 600 cannabis workers across the state.

"We are the union for cannabis workers," Young said. "We worked hard to help secure legislation that opened the state to medical cannabis, and we will continue working for our members and all cannabis workers across Pennsylvania."

Young noted that the Local has recently organized a total of 3 dispensaries, as well as workers at Coffee Tree Roasters in recent months.

"Our western division, which includes workers in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia keeps growing as we add more members at more worksites," Young said. "We represent 35,000 workers in cannabis, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, gaming, and manufacturing, among others. Our reach across so many sectors is one of our core strengths."

For more information, please visit www.ufcw1776.org

