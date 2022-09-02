Nimble Neuron and Gen.G Present Eternal Return's Launch of Season 7: Neon Aftershock, Featuring New Game-changing Content

New Season Also Launches a Charity Drive Led By Eternal Return Streamers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of Eternal Return's Season 7: Neon Aftershock, bringing the test subjects back with more strength and style than ever! In partnership with Global esports organization Gen.G, they also unveiled plans for an Eternal Return streamer-led charity drive for the community.

Neon Aftershock comes with a new stat upgrade, bringing back test subjects and introducing an "Escape" option, 7 new augments, skill amplification, and a revamped saved plan system. Along with this new in-game content, the Season 7 Pack comes with 2 Epic rarity skins, including an exclusive Overvolt Jackie bundle. This bundle has the Overvolt Jackie skin, tombstone, and emote. Players can now find regeneration cuffs by killing wild animals or inside air supplies. They can use it along a system shutdown code to craft a rootkit. After finding the rootkit, players will also be hyperlooped to the escape area for a chance to escape Lumia Island.

"We are very excited to debut our new 'Escape' feature alongside 7 new Augments with our launch of Eternal Return Season 7. We feel as though these additions will add a level of depth and fun to Eternal Return," said Seunghoo Kim, Executive Producer at Nimble Neuron. "We are also thrilled to continue working with our partners at Gen.G to offer new esports and charity events for our community. We hope that with this new slate of in-game content and events, Eternal Return will shine to its fullest."

Continuing the celebration of Eternal Return Season 7: Neon Aftershock, Eternal Return streamers are invited to participate in the Blossoming Melody Charity Drive. Gen.G and Nimble Neuron will work directly with these streamers to develop various charity initiatives. These charity drives will be designed by streamers in the Eternal Return community, and Gen.G and Nimble Neuron will provide different tiers of event support and donation matching. The Blossoming Melody Charity Drive will culminate in December with a larger charity drive with various Gen.G Eternal Return partners and creators supporting.

After the successful inaugural North America Collegiate Cup hosted earlier in August, Gen.G will continue the series with commitment for a second student-focused esports tournament on October 29th. A third culminating student esports event will occur in December.

"At Gen.G we always value community first and foremost. We look forward to working with the Eternal Return community in bringing their visions to life while supporting various charitable organizations," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen.G.

