CloudMedx launches a new bundled solution for ACO REACH participants

ACO REACH Explorer assists with data unification, population health management and omni-channel patient engagement with a special focus on advancing health equity

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMedx, the healthcare technology company featured everywhere from Newsweek to World Economic Forum, has launched a new bundled tool called ACO REACH Explorer that empowers ACO REACH participants with the tools required to succeed in managing their patient population.

ACO REACH Explorer is a bundled solution suite that provides support for the full spectrum of ACO REACH requirements.

CloudMedx's ACO REACH Explorer is a bundled solution suite that provides support for the full spectrum of ACO REACH requirements. This includes unifying and visualizing disparate data (via the ONE Platform), providing population health management (via Clinical Explorer), improving health equity (via SDOH Explorer) and omni-channel patient engagement (via Patient Explorer). The bundled solution is specifically tailored for the ACO REACH participants, providing a seamless technology suite to meet all their requirements. The insights are also available as APIs that can be integrated with existing solutions.

Keep components of the ACO REACH Explorer include:

Data unification from disparate sources and formats

Advancing health equity with actionable insights for zip-code level SDOH metrics

Population Health Management for risk stratification, predictive analytics and quality reporting

Omni-channel patient engagement with a combination of AI-based automated outreach as well as human support for gap closures

Risk adjustment

Cost utilization tracking

Network leak management

Price transparency data

For more details on the tool, see https://cloudmedxhealth.com/product-solutions/aco-reach-explorer/.

About CloudMedx:

CloudMedx Inc. is transforming healthcare delivery using Artificial Intelligence, giving patients, providers and payers information they need to ensure the best care, optimize outcomes, and save money. The company's data platform collects and organizes vast amounts of information from public and proprietary sources, including clinical, social, and economic insights. With powerful data visualizations, predictive analytics, interoperable tools and a suite of application services, CloudMedx provides unified patient records, unprecedented understandings of health data in various populations, and automated workflows, yielding superior outcomes. For more information, please visit www.cloudmedxhealth.com

