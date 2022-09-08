FUJIFILM X-H2 New High Resolution Mirrorless Camera with XF and GFX Lenses; More Info at B&H

Photography News: FUJIFILM has released the new FUJIFILM X-H2 mirrorless APS-C sensor digital interchangeable lens camera, the FUJIFILM GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR medium format lens for the GFX System, and the FUJIFILM XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR lens for the X-System.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --B&H is excited to announce the FUJIFILM X-H2 mirrorless APS-C sensor digital interchangeable-lens camera, the FUJIFILM GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR medium format lens for the GFX System, and the FUJIFILM XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR lens for the X-System.

The latest FUJIFILM X camera—the X-H2 pushes the envelope and takes the baton from where the very-capable X-H2S handed it off—packing the world's first 40MP APS-C sensor, 8K video, and a first-for-FUJIFILM X sensor shift mode for 160MP images into its modern X-series body.

FUJIFILM XH2 Mirrorless Camera

Key Features

40MP APS-C X-Trans5 BSI Sensor

7-Stop In-Body Image Stabilization

8K 30p, 4K 60p, FHD 240p 10-Bit Video

5.76m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

160MP Pixel Shift Multi-Shot

20 fps E-Shutter, 15 fps Mech. Shutter

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots

ProRes Raw, Blackmagic Raw via HDMI

Intelligent Hybrid Autofocus

Like its FUJIFILM X-H2S stablemate, the X-H2 comes with a new X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor—but with resolution jumping from 26MP to 40MP. The sensor shift mode—Pixel Shift Multi-Shot for FUJIFILM—has been around a few cameras already but makes its way to FUJIFILM X cameras here, allowing production of huge 160MP files. Speaking of sensor movement, the X-H2 and X-H2S boast incredible 7-stop internal image stabilization (IBIS). Like the XH-1 before it, FUJIFILM X-H cameras have robust video specs, with the X-H2 bringing the ability to record 8K/30P video for 240 minutes with 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes footage recorded internally via CF Express Type B cards or 12-bit raw footage recorded via the Type A HDMI socket to external recorders. Rounding out these eye-watering specs is a continuous shooting speed of up to 15fps with a mechanical shutter that tops out at 1/8000-second and an electronic shutter that allows up to 20 fps and a blistering 1/180,000-second.

The new XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR lens succeeds its popular predecessor in many important ways that will appeal to professionals and enthusiasts alike. With a 35mm equivalent focal length of 85mm (a traditional portrait focal length), the new WR designation on this 56mm lens indicates that this lens has been sealed against weather and dust. A fluorine-coated front element repels water and fingerprints. The new 13-element/8-group optical design incorporates two aspherical elements and a single ED element to minimize chromatic aberrations and coma. The eight elements in the focus group feature high-refractive technology previously found in legendary FUJINON cinema lenses. With an f/1.2 maximum aperture, bokeh quality is of chief importance. To ensure beautiful, clean edge rendering of out-of-focus highlights, this XF 56mm is the first FUJIFILM X-mount lens to receive an 11-blade aperture diaphragm—creating an almost perfectly circular aperture at even f/4 or f/5.6. Minimum focus distance has been shorted to 19.7"—giving the ability capture even more intimate portraits.

FUJIFILM GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR

Key Features

FUJIFILM G Mount

16-28mm (35mm Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/22

Three Aspherical Elements

14 Elements in 10 Groups

Internal Focusing

Fluorine-Coated Front Element

Dust- and Weather-Sealed Construction

The new ultra-wide-angle GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR is a lens for the medium format FUJIFILM GFX system. This compact lens (no larger than a full-frame camera lens) is the GFX System's widest-ever optic (prime or zoom) with a full-frame equivalent field of view of 16-28mm and a constant f/4 maximum aperture. Like the other lenses in the GFX System, this new zoom lens is designed to provide spectacular results for landscape, architecture, and travelling photographers looking to capture expansive scenes. Optically, the Fuji GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR lens features 14 elements in 10 groups and includes 3 aspherical, 1 ED aspherical, and 3 ED elements to keep the view free of distortion and aberrations. The lens wears FUJIFILM's Nano GI coating for precise reduction of unwanted flare and ghosting. The lens's stepping autofocus motor is nearly silent and is the lens is designed to minimize focus breathing. Minimum focus distance is 13.8".

Learn More about Fuji XH2 Camera and lenses at B&H Explora

Fuji XH2 Camera First Look

https://youtu.be/So20MBqvFgg

FujiFilm GF 20-35mm f/4 R Lens First Look

https://youtu.be/tTcFZsTUlsU

