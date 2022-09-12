PERRIGO ANNOUNCES JOINT FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OPILL® DAILY ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE FOR OVER-THE-COUNTER (OTC) USE

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a joint meeting of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee (NDAC) and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ORUDAC) on November 18, 2022, to review the Company's application for Opill® daily oral contraceptive for OTC use.

The Company previously announced its affiliate, HRA Pharma, filed its application with the FDA for an Rx-to-OTC switch of Opill®, a progestin-only daily birth control pill (also referred to as a mini pill or non-estrogen pill). If approved, Opill® has the potential to be the first ever daily birth control pill available OTC without a prescription in the U.S.

