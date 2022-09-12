What is the Best Solution to the Finishing Bottleneck in Digital Dye Sublimation Printing Process?

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Any digital graphics/signage company that produces a finished product for its customers knows that printed material is not as difficult to produce as it is to finish the product through cutting and sewing processes. Getting the right equipment, supplies, accuracy and most importantly, experienced labor that knows the process well are all crucial steps to ensure a successful finishing process. A majority of these companies still use manual or semi-manual sewing machines that are labor intensive and not efficient.

Media One USA logo (PRNewsfoto/Media One USA) (PRNewswire)

Media One has been a proud partner with Matic (www.matic.es) for over 10 Years to help alleviate the stresses of this bottleneck, developing and selling hundreds of FULLY AUTOMATED sewing machines over the years. The Cronos Ultimate sewing system (https://www.mediaoneusa.com/Cronos-Ultimate) has been a proven textile sewing system having won many awards around the world.

Along with sewing machines, Media One also sells a Laser Cutter made specifically for Fabric Cutting - the Helios Plus (https://www.mediaoneusa.com/helioscutter).

Helios Plus has been speciﬁcally designed to save time and reduce costs for print service providers who are printing fabrics on a large and grand format scale. It allows an optimum use of printed fabrics due to a specially developed scanning systems that scans the entire bed within 4 seconds before starting the cutting process.

The High-Speed conveyor belt system advances the fabric, keeps it flat, eliminates waves on the surface, limiting the operator's involvement and thus warranting an accurate cut every time.

Helios Plus' software compensates automatically for shrinkage and distortion eliminating the need for manual measurements. Fabrics will be accurately cut with sealed edges ensuring that there is no fraying.

These machines along with Media One's experienced team can help set up your sewing department in no time!

Media One claim to understand this Dye Sublimation Printed Fabric Production Process from start to finish helping you Save Time, Money, and Improve your ROI.

Know more at https://www.mediaoneusa.com/TextileFinishing.html

Media One can be contacted at web@MediaOneUSA.com or 833-HELLO-M1 (833-435-5661) for a free consultation!

