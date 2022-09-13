Guidehouse Insights Estimates Monitoring and Controls Market for Solar and Storage Technologies Will Reach $3 Billion by 2031

Market drivers include booming rates of adoption for solar and storage as well as demands for efficiency and security



BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the monitoring and controls (M&C) market for solar and storage technologies.

As the market for renewable energy systems, such as solar PV and energy storage, continues to proliferate around the globe, industry stakeholders increasingly recognize the enhanced value proposition that M&C solutions can deliver. These solutions can have a significant effect on optimizing the overall cost of energy with the help of sophisticated data analysis and sensors to detect any operational issues across these assets. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the annual revenue additions for the solar and storage M&C market is expected to reach nearly $3 billion by 2031.

"From SCADA gateways and data loggers to performance monitoring and predictive maintenance tools, the combination of sensing and measurement technologies and data analytics is providing asset owners with more actionable insights to improve operational efficiencies and reduce lifetime costs," says Michael Kelly, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "M&C solutions that can quickly identify and accurately detect deviations in yield are particularly well positioned for success in this burgeoning market."

Multiple dynamics are responsible for the growth of the M&C market and the hurdles it faces. The primary driving forces pushing growth are the booming rates of adoption for solar and storage and demands for efficiency, security, and the need for predictive maintenance for remote assets. Still, challenges such as costs, lack of data sharing, and the need for continuing technology updates, could hinder M&C's growth, according to the report.

The report, Solar and Storage Monitoring and Controls, outlines key trends and industry players who are currently active in the M&C space. As M&C can be a rapidly evolving set of technologies, more advances are likely—especially in the form of AI and machine learning—in coming years. This report determines that despite the declining cost of M&C capabilities, revenues for this market across solar and storage will continue to increase due in large part to the accelerating deployments of solar and storage systems. Guidehouse Insights expects annual revenue additions for the solar and storage M&C market to reach nearly $3 billion by 2031. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

