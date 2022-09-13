Jeff DePlanty Joins WILsquare Capital

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, announced the hiring of Jeff DePlanty as Executive Vice President and Operating Partner.

Jeff joins WILsquare with over 20 years of private equity experience within the lower-middle market working across multiple industries in various leadership roles. Most recently, Jeff was an Operating Partner with Benford Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Chicago, IL, after spending 18 years at Harbour Group, a St. Louis-based private equity firm. Throughout his private equity career, Jeff has focused on operational improvements within portfolio companies, led all financial due diligence and worked extensively with financing sources on over 35 completed acquisitions, including platform companies as well as add-on acquisitions. Jeff is experienced in leading the implementation of operational key performance indicators ("KPIs"), enhancing financial reporting, and advising management of lower-middle market companies on growth strategies. During his career, Jeff has played significant roles in over 60 successful acquisition and divestiture transactions.

"During my time at Harbour Group, I had the pleasure of working with Jeff and seeing him develop his private equity and operational talent set," said Bill Willhite, Managing Partner at WILsquare Capital. "Since those days, I have watched Jeff become a senior executive with broad skills. I am excited for Jeff to join the growing, energetic team at WILsquare, and I am confident he will immediately add value to the firm and our portfolio companies."

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution and technology companies. The firm is currently investing out of WILsquare Capital Partners Fund II, L.P.

