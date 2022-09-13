MINDCURE Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQX: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2022. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The special committee of the Company's board of directors is continuing to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives with its strategic review process. The Company's cash position and balance sheet remain strong and the Company looks forward to finding the best path forward for all shareholders.

A copy of the Company's financial statements for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

