Tanger Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Launches Inaugural TangerKids Day

Community events take place September 14, with exclusive savings programs throughout the weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen local communities, Tanger Outlets announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants winners. This fall, Tanger will enable $160,000 in classroom investments through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding is allocated to teacher-led initiatives designed to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and student populations.

"Enabling opportunity for all is a top priority throughout Tanger," said Tanger Outlets Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Leslie Swanson. "This year, we exceeded our goal of dedicating 55% of TangerKids Grants to programs focused on building more inclusive classrooms… a mission we wholeheartedly celebrate."

For the past 26 years, Tanger has donated more than $3.1 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects directly requested by teachers that enhance learning environments and support students' success both in and out of the classroom. This initiative, along with the Tanger Hometown Heroes program, is one of many that Tanger implements annually to support educators— and all local heroes — within its communities.

Tanger Outlets expanded the TangerKids Grants program to include new elements for 2022. For the first time, TangerClub members were invited to vote in a Member Choice poll, allowing them to join Tanger in making a positive impact by helping to select the winning projects, which were all submitted by local teachers. Through this new program layer, 10 grant recipients will be awarded additional project funding, with the top five receiving $1,000 and the remaining five each receiving $500.

In addition to awarding more than 140 grants nationwide, Tanger is also launching its inaugural TangerKids Day on September 14. Tanger team members across North America will visit grant recipients at their schools to present them with a check and celebration event, honoring the schools' educators and students. Tanger has also empowered its team members to recognize TangerKids Day by participating in volunteer events and actively giving back to schools in their own communities. These festivities will be extended to Tanger shoppers, as centers celebrate throughout the weekend with onsite activations and special offers from participating brands.

