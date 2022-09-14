BOSTWICK-BRAUN ELEVATES HARDWARE BUSINESS UNIT LEADERS

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Gramke, President of The Bostwick-Braun Company's Hardware Business Unit, today announced the hiring of Rob Dilts as the unit's first-ever Director of Supply Chain and 22-year company veteran Damian Nicholson as Merchandise Manager.

Dilts will oversee all the Hardware Business Unit's supply chain functions and its two warehouse facilities. In addition, he will identify how to best increase staff productivity and efficiency, analyze unit financial transactions, assist in contract negotiations with vendors, minimize expenses and provide strategic planning input to senior management.

All Toledo and W. Helena Purchasing, Merchandising and Procurement personnel will report to Dilts, and he will work closely with Warehouse Operations to ensure clear communication and strategy between both locations.

In his new role, Nicholson will guide the Hardware Business Unit's product strategy by developing and leading vendor selection, directing promotional activities and managing and participating in various store resets, and merchandising and design activities with key customers.

Nicholson will also serve as the liaison between the Hardware Business Unit's customers, field sales and purchasing and be responsible for setting expectations with vendors, evaluating new vendors and product lines and negotiating pricing. Along with Dilts, Nicholson will monitor profitability of lines within the unit's key categories.

Prior to joining Bostwick-Braun Company's Hardware Business Unit, Dilts had over 30 years' experience in supply chain management at HJ Heinz, Hearthside Food Solutions, Dana Corporation, Thyssen Krupp, MTD and Vigoro Industries. He mostly recently served as Senior Materials and Logistics Manager at Norcold, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty refrigerators to the RV and marine industries.

In his 22 years at Bostwick-Braun, Nicholson served as a Customer Service Manager, National Accounts Assistant, Promotions and PRO Programs Manager and Regional Sales Manager.

"These new roles will help shape the design of our business moving forward," said Gramke. "I am confident in Rob's and Damian's abilities to drive the changes needed for our unit's continued business growth."

About The Bostwick-Braun Company

The Bostwick-Braun Company is a wholesale distributor of hardware and industrial supplies, and is one of the largest and oldest in the Midwest. For more than 160 years, we have assisted stores with their supply needs and provided them with business services and guidance to ensure their longevity. We also supply companies with MRO products, fasteners, cutting tools and value-add solutions that help them reduce costs and improve productivity.

