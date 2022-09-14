Bramshill Names Mona Daruwala Chief Compliance Officer

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, has named Mona Daruwala Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Daruwala has been working in Bramshill's headquarters (Naples, Florida), and going forward she will manage the firm's compliance, regulatory, and reputational risks.

Mona has over 20 years of relationship management, legal and compliance experience from both the buy and sell sides. Prior to joining Bramshill, Ms. Daruwala spent 7 years at Societe Generale with roles under the Global Markets COO Relationship Management team and then subsequently as an AML Compliance Officer focused on risk assessment, governance management and varying regulatory matters. Prior to her time at SG, she held similar roles at Deutsche Bank. During her 9-year tenure at DB she was responsible for managing strategic institutional client relationships focusing on onboarding, legal and compliance matters spanning from onboarding master agreements to any AML regulatory issues that would arise. She began her career working on the buy side specializing in entity formation, governance and legal agreements. Ms. Daruwala is ACAMS certified and has earned her BA in English and Criminal Justice from Rutgers University and her Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.3 billion in assets under management (as of 8/31/2022). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

