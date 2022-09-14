CAVALIER RESORT'S NEWEST EMBASSY SUITES HOTEL GRAND OPENING SLATED FOR FEBRUARY 2023

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Key|PHR and the Cavalier Resort have confirmed its third and final luxury resort hotel: The Embassy Suites Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel, is nearing completion. The new hotel will be an award-winner in its own right and complement the luxury caliber of the existing Cavalier Resort properties: the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel (Opened May 2020) and the Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club (Restored and Reopened March 2018).

With an additional 157 suites, conference and event space, luxury first-class amenities to include indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center and more, The Embassy Suites Resort Hotel is sure to be a beach-goers paradise.

The latest announcement, as construction nears its end, is that of the official names for the two new dining spaces offered at the hotel: A beachside "Tacos 'N Tequila" shack, better known as TNT, and the sporty "Arbuckle's Bar & Grill", named for historically recurring Cavalier Hotel guest Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle. These new restaurant options bring two new and unique dining experiences to the resort that are sure to be favorites among travelers and locals alike.

Book your 2023 stay at the new Embassy Suites Virginia Beach Oceanfront now! The hotel is currently accepting requests and reservations for meetings, events, and individual guestroom reservations for 2023. Secure your spot now and be among the first to experience this one-of-a-kind destination! Questions and booking inquiries can be made to Alison.Mcnaught@embassysuitesvb.com.

About The Cavalier Resort

The Cavalier Resort is a collection of historic and modern hotels, a luxury beach club and private residences offering guests the finest accommodations, signature amenities, resort-wide charging privileges, and unparalleled views of Virginia's coast. Developed and operated by the region's largest hospitality employer, Gold Key|PHR, The Cavalier Resort includes the exquisitely restored Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, the panoramic Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the newest, equally impressive addition, Embassy Suites By Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The Cavalier Resort's $350MM masterplan has delivered an all-in one destination to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with a vast collection of 547 guest rooms, over 40 idyllic meeting & event spaces, 6 indoor/outdoor swimming pools, 3 fitness centers, 9 restaurants, an on-site distillery (the first of its kind in the country), and an expansive full-service spa. While the recently restored Historic Cavalier Hotel blends classic southern charm with rich vibrant colors, complemented by elevated services and amenities, its newly constructed counterparts exude a less-formal luxury and contemporary aesthetic inspired buy their prominent beach front location. The three magnificent properties are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience, rivaled only by the finest destinations in the world.

