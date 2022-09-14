Mohr Partners Transacts on Republic Finance in Baton Rouge, LA

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global corporate real estate services firm, recently announced the successful sale leaseback of the Republic Finance office building located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Situated near Louisiana State University, the 27,160-square-foot building recently served as Republic Finance's headquarters, with over 200 employees in Baton Rouge.

The company signed a 15-year lease (plus multiple options) as part of the sale, committing to the site as it builds a new headquarter in Plano, Texas.

Mohr Partners' Capital Markets division – led by Managing Principal/Shareholder Eric Beichler, Managing Director Trent Smith and Managing Director Grant Palmer – sourced and worked the opportunity to a local buyer in Louisiana.

"We were very pleased with the work of our national real estate provider Mohr Partners, Inc., and their team in assisting us with a successful sale-leaseback transaction of our Baton Rouge facility," Republic Finance Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Mark Freeman said.

The property sits just minutes from the Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, a 350,000-square-foot shopping center, and the Louisiana Farm Bureau's brand new 84,000-square-feet office.

The building also features sustainable design aspects, including a high-efficiency HVAC system, high-performance exterior glass, a high-albedo roofing system, Kone EcoDisc elevators, exterior solar shading devices, high performance lighting fixtures and Levitron lighting control system.

Additionally, the property is well-connected to local and national transportation infrastructure, boasting easy access to the local Capital Area Transit System, Interstate 10 — one of the largest interstates in the U.S. — Interstate 12 and U.S. Route 190.

Mohr Partners exclusively represented the buyer in the transaction. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

