AgiLab Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Accelerate Efficiency and Maximize Quality Control Processes for Biopharma Customers

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that AgiLab , provider of a unified laboratory digital platform, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to help biopharmaceutical customers accelerate R&D efficiency and maximize quality control processes with the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™).

(PRNewsfoto/TetraScience) (PRNewswire)

We're delighted to partner with AgiLab, who share our commitment to maximize scientific data without restriction

"We're delighted to partner with AgiLab, who share our commitment to maximize scientific data without restriction," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "Our partnership will help customers achieve greater productivity and outcomes across the entire value chain including crucial areas such as quality control by using the GXP functionality of our cloud platform."

AgiLab provides one system that supports the functionality of an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), Laboratory Execution System (LES), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and Electronic Batch Record (EBR), which are typically separate system offerings that can create data silos. By merging functionality onto one platform, Agilab customers save time and money while following all day-to-day laboratory processes from sample creation to method execution on a modern cloud based solution.

The Tetra Data Platform (TDP) ingests raw/primary data from thousands of sources and engineers them to a vendor-agnostic format that is harmonized, compliant, liquid, and actionable (known as Tetra Data). By centralizing scientific data into a universally adoptable format, customers can easily set up new workflows and move data quickly, resulting in improved outcomes and productivity.

"Both AgiLab and TetraScience share a common goal to eliminate data silos so that scientists can easily conduct their research, knowing that they'll also gain increased outcomes and insights," said Renaud Acker, CEO, AgiLab. "We are thrilled to join the Tetra Partner Network so that together we can provide even more powerful and effective solutions to customers."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™) is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About AgiLab

AgiLab was founded in 2010 to offer laboratories a unified laboratory digital platform that facilitates collaboration, traceability, regulatory compliance and data management. Our mission is to deliver a best-in-class, unified laboratory digital platform by:

Being ahead of the curve and setting the trends in Research & Development, QA/QC, and Manufacturing

Challenging the current status quo

Delivering satisfaction for each of our users

With a strong knowledge of the scientific domain, we are not only a software solutions supplier, but also a partner for our customers with a strong mindset and professional commitment to success. To underpin our strong team, we have built a foundation of strong partnerships and quality processes to offer the best approach to success for our customers. Our knowledge helps us design, configure and deploy our platform to best meet the needs of our customers leveraging industry best practice. For more information please visit www.AgiLab.com

Media Contacts

Bill Hobbib

Chief Marketing Officer, TetraScience

(617) 306-7391

pr@tetrascience.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TETRASCIENCE