Distinguished Programs Appoints Matt Walters to New Business Development Role in Small Urban & Transitional Real Estate Group

Insurance program manager announces new role to foster agent relationships and aid communication with program underwriters

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially reveals the appointment of Matt Walters to Business Development Manager. His new role will support Distinguished's Builder's Risk, City Insurance, New York Brick & Brownstone, and Vacant Building products.

Walters recently served as Underwriting Manager in the Small Urban & Transitional Real Estate Division where he led the underwriting team and built a profitable book of business. In this newly created role, Walters will be responsible for developing agent relationships, helping them build their book, and acting as an additional resource for brokers.

"Matt brings a unique perspective to this role," noted Katie Vespia, Managing Vice President at Distinguished. "Having worked exclusively with Real Estate products for a few years, he understands both the brokers' pain points and underwriting factors that might slow down the process. In addition, Matt's interaction with new and existing brokers will give us a better understanding of their insurance needs that we can implement in future program enhancements."

Walters joined Distinguished Programs in 2019, bringing 18 years of experience in underwriting and leadership roles. Prior to this, Matt led underwriting teams at All Risks, LTD, and NSM Insurance Group. Matt holds the following designations: CPCU, ARM, AU, AIS, and AINS. He received his BS in Business Administration, Marketing, and Economics from the University of Delaware.

For more information on our Real Estate insurance products, please visit the Distinguished website. Registered brokers are welcome to submit business for Builder's Risk, City Insurance, New York Brick & Brownstone and Vacant Building coverage on the 24/7 Online Portal.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high-limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its specialty areas for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees.

