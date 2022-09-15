FORMER NBPA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MICHELE ROBERTS JOINS NBA ALL-STAR BARON DAVIS TO LAUNCH NEW FAN CONTROLLED BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Creators of Successful Fan Controlled Football to Debut New Hoops League Where Fans Call The Shots in February 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE), the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF), announced the launch of a groundbreaking basketball league, Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH).

Fan Controlled Hoops officially announces Season v1.0 coming February 2023

Set to debut on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Atlanta with four teams, the newly announced FCH will bring the same interactive format from Fan Controlled Football (FCF) to the sport of basketball. FCH will feature an unprecedented, 4v4 full court brand of hoops with never-before-seen real-time fan interactivity. FCH will be the first league played on a dynamic, fully interactive LED court, providing viewers with a fresh way to watch and even control the game.

FCH is launching with an all-star leadership team which includes former Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association Michele Roberts and NBA legend Baron Davis, who are both serving as strategic advisors. Additionally, Davis will be a co-owner of one of the league's teams. Moreover, after 14 seasons as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) storied commissioner, Greg Moore has been tapped to lead the league's daily operations as FCH General Manager.

FCH will build on the tremendous success of FCF, which received more than 30 million total views during the league's first two seasons, and featured Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, NFL star Josh Gordon, and many other NFL players taking the field. FCF, which is set to kick-off Season 3.0 next spring, has empowered fans to make key team decisions, draft the players, and call plays in real-time.

"First football, now hoops!" said FCSE Co-Founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi. "We created a thriving football league with FCF and more importantly, validated our belief that sports fans want to take their fandom to the next level. We know our model is truly limitless, and with Michele and Baron on board, we are now going to crush it with FCH. Get ready for Feb. 7!"

"I've always had a passion for basketball and am thrilled to team with FCH to build an exciting league for fans of all ages," said Roberts. "Sohrob and his team are revolutionizing the way fans consume and interact with sports. I look forward to bringing my knowledge of the NBA and some ideas I've had through the years to create an incredibly entertaining brand of basketball."

"This is an awesome opportunity to introduce a new style of entertainment to the game, including new rules and creative ideas," said Davis. "I'm excited to connect with fans in new ways through Web3, bringing experiences they can only dream about. FCH is building something special!"

FCH will feature current and former NBA players serving in various roles, as well as a myriad of celebrities and content creators joining as team owners. The league's inaugural four teams, owners, players, coaching staff, and league rules will be announced in the coming months.

As NBPA Executive Director from 2014-2021, Roberts was the first woman to head a major professional sports union in North America. She served as the primary advocate for all NBA players and was the lead negotiator in all collective bargaining activities.

Davis, who played 13 years in the NBA, was a two-time All-Star and led the NBA in steals during two seasons. He was the leader of the fan favorite "We Believe" Golden State Warriors team in 2007. Since his retirement from the NBA, Davis has become a fixture in the digital start-up scene helping to launch a variety of exciting companies and web3 projects.

Before joining as general manager of FCH, Moore spent 14 years as the commissioner of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), an NCAA Athletic Conference consisting mostly of historically black colleges and universities. As commissioner, he quadrupled league revenues, eliminated all conference debt, created a seven-figure reserve fund, and added five new colleges and universities as members of the conference.

FCSE launched its first professional sports league Fan Controlled Football in February 2021, and currently features eight teams owned and lead by some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and NFT communities including Marshawn Lynch, Quavo, Richard Sherman, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, Renee Montgomery, The Bored Ape Yacht Club, The Gutter Cat Gang, and Steve Aoki.

FCF games are broadcast and streamed live on Twitch, NBC LX, Peacock and DAZN. The league's primary sponsors include Wendys, Progressive Insurance, Gatorade and Tyson Foods.

FCSE closed its Series A in December 2021, raising $40 million in a round led by Animoca Brands and Delphi Digital with participation from Gemini, L'Catterton and prior investors including Lightspeed Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Correlation Ventures and Talis Capital.

For more information on Fan Controlled Hoops visit FCHoops.io .

About Fan Controlled Hoops

Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH) – founded by Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment and the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) – is the first basketball league in professional sports history that will empower fans to call the shots. Season v1.0 will tip off on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Atlanta with four teams in a fast-paced, 4v4 full court, elite level of basketball never seen before. Former NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and former NBA All-Star Baron Davis will serve as strategic advisors, with many other former NBA players planning to be involved in the league. For more information on FCH visit FCHoops.io and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Discord.

About Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment

Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE) – the creators of Fan Controlled Football (FCF) and now Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH) – has created the only professional sports leagues to combine the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games. FCSE leagues empower fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling and decision making.



