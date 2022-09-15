NYU Langone Health Orthopedic Surgeon Performs First Surgery Using New Wireless Surgical Camera

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health today announced the completion of the first orthopedic surgery in the United States using a completely wireless camera system. Orthopedic surgeon Laith M. Jazrawi, MD, performed a knee arthroscopy to correct a condition in a patient's knee joint at NYU Langone Orthopedic Center, using the advanced technology ArthroFree™ System approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March.

The patient, a 65-year-old male with a displaced meniscal fragment causing locking in his knee, is recovering well. He is expected to be back to playing paddle ball in two weeks.

"We're proud to be the first medical center to use this innovative new technology that allows for more efficiency and flexibility in the OR," says Dr. Jazrawi, chief of the Division of Sports Medicine in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "The use of new types of advanced surgical technologies exemplifies our mission to bring patients the most recent advances in orthopedic surgery to improve outcomes and overall satisfaction."

Arthroscopic surgery is minimally invasive and one of the most common orthopedic procedures performed in the United States. Involving the insertion of a tiny surgical camera through a small incision made by the surgeon, it has become the standard for many procedures. Traditional arthroscopy has involved the use of wired surgical cameras, which require different power sources and light cords.

The ArthroFree System by Lazurite, an Ohio-based medical technology company, is the first fully wireless camera for arthroscopy and general endoscopy to receive market clearance from the FDA. The system eliminates the need for power and light cords, making setup and takedown easier, reducing cost, and allowing for more ergonomic and efficient surgical movements.

Dr. Jazrawi is currently enrolling patients in a new study to investigate the benefits and capabilities of the wireless camera compared to the traditional system. Results are expected in 2023.

NYU Langone is ranked among the top five hospitals in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. Its orthopedic surgeons perform more than 23,000 procedures annually and the department has more than 200 orthopedic physician faculty experts.

