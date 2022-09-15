PetSmart and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inspire a World of Pure Imagination with an All-New Willy Wonka Collection

Available in-store and online, the dog-focused collection features a variety of Willy Wonka-themed toys and apparel

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is providing dog parents and their pups a chance to find their own golden ticket with the launch of an all-new Willy Wonka collection. Developed by Fetch for Pets, the exclusive collection is available now in PetSmart stores nationwide and online.

Courtesy of PetSmart (PRNewswire)

Apparel and toys based on iconic characters and moments from the beloved "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" film that has charmed generations of audiences come to life in an all-new way in this collection. Dogs and their parents can now immerse themselves in the spectacular story of Charlie Bucket with a golden ticket plush toy, an Everlasting Gobstopper toy, Oompa Loompa and Willy Wonka apparel, and more.

"We'll do anything for pets, and one of our favorite ways to do that is by giving pets and their parents magical moments they can enjoy together," says Kristin Shane, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at PetSmart. "Our new Willy Wonka collection is the perfect way for pet parents to find their own golden ticket, experiencing this beloved story with their furry family member in a new way."

The full Willy Wonka collection at PetSmart includes:

To celebrate the new Willy Wonka collection, PetSmart Doggie Day Camps will host Howl-O-Ween at Wonka's*, a one-day-only Wonka-themed Doggie Day Camp experience on Oct. 27. This ultimate play date will immerse dogs into the playful world of Willy Wonka. For an additional $10 with any PetSmart Doggie Day Camp reservation, playdate participants will receive a plush golden ticket take-home toy, a dog-friendly treat bag, a photo in front of a custom Willy Wonka backdrop and doggie ice cream.

For more information on the exclusive Willy Wonka collection and Howl-O-Ween at Wonka's, available only at PetSmart, visit PetSmart.com.

*Howl O' Ween at Wonka's playdate is available with your paid day of play. Add the Ultimate Playdate to your pup's day of play for an additional $10.00 and receive an exclusive Willy Wonka take-home toy and a dog-friendly treat bag. Doggie Day Camp is available at select store locations. Space may be limited. Pet age, health & vaccination requirements apply. Breed restrictions apply. At the sole discretion of PetSmart, some pets may not be permitted.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over

10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

PetSmart (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart