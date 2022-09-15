Tennessee Titans, Epic Western Cocktail Co. Announce Official Partnership

Epic Western, a premium canned-cocktail brand from San Antonio, Texas, becomes the Official Canned Cocktail of The Tennessee Titans

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Western Cocktail Co. is proud to announce its commitment to become the Official Canned Cocktail of The Tennessee Titans, bringing their line of premium Ranch Water, Paloma, and Chispa Rita, all made with 100% blue agave Tequila from Mexico, to Nissan Stadium.

This partnership is an easy, natural fit for both brands.

Throughout the three-year partnership, Epic Western will be available at bars across the arena. Concessions will feature a branded bar in the lower-level general concourse and grab-and-go concession stands in the club levels. The brand will also receive prominent advertising across the lower concourse, on social media, and through television broadcast. In addition to Titan's games, Epic Western will be offered at all events at Nissan Stadium.

"We are thrilled to align with The Tennessee Titans and bring Epic Western to games in Nashville," said Epic Western Co-Founder and CEO, Adam Love. "This partnership allows us to build Epic Western alongside an incredible franchise in a city we love. We look forward to building a long-lasting partnership and utilizing the Titan's brand across live events, advertising, social media, and more."

Born on the back of a truck bed parked in a dove field in Texas, the whole idea behind Epic Western is rooted in authenticity. Epic Western is created and imported from Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico (Destilería Rivesca, NOM 1531). Using high quality tequila, certified Mexican mineral water and real citrus, Epic Western is a first of its kind in the drinks industry.

"We are excited to add Epic Western to our line-up at Nissan Stadium. We strive to give fans the best experience possible and a perfect homemade cocktail that you never have to mix yourself is a great addition to our stadium offerings," said Gil Beverly, Titans Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We expect to see many fans enjoying Epic Western on Sundays."

"This partnership is an easy, natural fit for both brands. We pride ourselves on a genuine product made the right way - not the easy way - and we know the Titans operate the same way." Says Epic Western CMO, James Elledge. "The alignment represents our continued commitment to marketing through our brand pillars of sports, music, the outdoors and western lifestyle. Now, Tennesseans will be able to snag a perfectly mixed cocktail in a can at live music events like Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, the ballpark of the Nashville Sounds and Nissan Stadium. Portable cocktailing at its finest - now that's Epic."

About Epic Western:

The idea for the company was born on a truck bed parked in a dove field in South Texas. Love and his now business partners Royce Itschner and Dub Sutherland were mixing up Ranch Waters for a group of 30-40 wingshooters after the hunt. With a couple of bottles of premium blanco tequila, a flat of Topo Chico, a sack of limes, and a shaker of salt, the trio played bartenders the whole time. They could mix their favorite cocktails the best, so they were the anointed mixologists.

As several more YETI rambler cups got refreshers, Love looked up to Itschner and said, "man, why hasn't someone made a Ranch Water like this in a can?" Fast forward a couple of months and a few Ranch Water products burst on the scene. The San Antonio boys were excited; someone had solved their problem.

But a new and bigger problem presented itself: they all tasted flat and chalky, or were not even made with real tequila. Two months later, the trio decided it was time to create a real ranch water so they hopped on a plane to Jalisco. "Our mission is to give consumers the best tasting, healthiest spirits-based RTD cocktail they can find," Love exclaims. "We simply weren't going to start the company if we couldn't make our RTD cocktails in a can taste exactly how we make them at home."

CONTACT: Tom Sullivan, tom.sullivan@dgm-pr.com

