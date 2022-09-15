Unisys and 1E Partner to Expand Digital Employee Experience Leadership

Partnership creates new experience-based solutions for driving productivity in hybrid workplace environments

BLUE BELL, Pa. and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) and 1E today announced that Unisys has chosen 1E as its technology partner to help deliver exceptional digital employee experiences while driving productivity in hybrid workplace environments. In parallel, 1E will leverage Unisys consulting and managed services expertise for contracts requiring deployment services and recurring support services and training.

1E helps IT teams improve end-user experience, tighten security and reduce costs so IT operations shift from being a cost center to a strategic enabler. The 1E platform contains visibility and endpoint support, employee experience observability and service desk automation solutions.

"The hybrid workplace requires new and innovative solutions to ensure exceptional employee experiences," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "Our vision is to create a global market-leading solution that delivers consumer-like digital employee experiences while reducing cost and increasing efficiencies. This partnership is an important milestone for Unisys in enabling us to execute on this vision."

According to a recent report from 1E, 80% of enterprise employees say digital employee experience (DEX) is now a key consideration within their company's digital transformation strategy, and 81% agree that those who don't make DEX a board-level priority will fall behind their competitors. In recognition of the shared customer need for DEX technology and experience management service offerings, Unisys and 1E have partnered to offer these solutions to the world's largest enterprises. The newly expanded partnership sees both organizations commit significantly to their modern service desk and digital workplace goals by devoting more than double the seats sold in the combined software, consulting and managed services offering over the next 12 months.

"With devices replacing traditional offices, DEX has become both an IT and a boardroom imperative, yet digital friction continues to disrupt employee productivity," said Mark Banfield, chief executive officer of 1E. "We are delighted to partner with Unisys, which shares our vision of a frictionless employee experience via advanced remediation, automation and managed services."

About 1E

More than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them create a better digital employee experience (DEX). 1E provides real-time diagnosis, remediation, and automation to proactively fix issues before they ruin the workday. Reduce costs, move faster and increase employee happiness with 1E. For more information, visit 1E.com.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud, applications and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit unisys.com.

