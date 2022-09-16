InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Dispenser for Personal Wipes (CHK-251)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and accessible device for dispensing personal wipes in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Carol Stream, Ill., "so I invented the WEPPS DISPENSER. My design enables wipes to be easily dispensed with one hand."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dispense wipes within the bathroom. In doing so, it ensures that wipes are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases convenience and personal hygiene and it eliminates the need to store a container of wipes on the counter, toilet tank, etc. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

