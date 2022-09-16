Kia Announces 2023 Sorento HEV

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sorento Hybrid has been optimized for the 2023 model year with two repackaged trim levels. While the S trim has been discontinued, the Sorento Hybrid is now available in an all-new range-topping SX-P trim, which comes standard with Kia's AWD system with center locking differential and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode. Other standard features on the SX-P include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED foglamps, Smart Power Tailgate, 12.3-inch digital cluster, perforated leather seats, Bose premium audio system, Navigation Smart Cruise Control- Curve, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Surround View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, Parking Distance Warning – Front and Rear, and Second Row Captain's Chairs. The EX remains in the trim lineup and gains an 8-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rear view mirror.
Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)
$36,590
$42,390
Engine:
Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):
39/35/37
36/33/34
Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:
Dimensions:
189.0 in.
74.8 in.
66.7 in.
110.8 in.
1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.
