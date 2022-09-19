FLASH Delivers EV Charging Solution Built to Meet the Unique Needs of Urban Real Estate

Multi-use, often gated assets require reliable, reservable parking + charging technology integrated into the smart building and smart city to deliver significant incremental revenue

AUSTIN, Texas and CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLASH , the global leader in connected mobility, today announced the launch of its electric vehicle (EV) charging solution that seamlessly integrates into its best-in-class mobility hub operating system, FLASHOS. The solution, built specifically to meet the growing demand for urban EV charging and address unique infrastructure challenges, empowers parking operators and asset owners to leverage FLASH's entire platform to transform their parking assets into true, dynamic mobility hubs.

"Parking and charging are the anchors of the mobility hub and crucial to a seamless customer journey. However, urban EV charging requires a fundamentally different solution than the suburban or highway model," says Ben Davee, EVP & General Manager, Electric Vehicle Charging Division of FLASH. "We built our reservable EV charging solution with commuters, multi-family residents, and fleet drivers in mind. We are delivering on ease-of-access, reliability, and a holistic, integrated solution that addresses the transforming needs of consumers, parking operators, and property managers, simultaneously. And it's a smart solution that will grow as mobility hub demands evolve as connected vehicles go autonomous."

Installing EV charging is only the first step towards sustainable electric mobility infrastructure, and according to a recent J.D. Power study twenty percent of EV owners reported a failed attempt at charging, with 72% encountering a non-working charger. Another survey reported sixteen percent had run into payment problems and nearly half had to call customer service for a charger-related issue. "In urban parking facilities, a 50% success rate on retail transactions simply isn't acceptable," said Neil Golson, Chief Marketing Office of FLASH. "Our cloud-born operating system is monitored remotely and supported by on-site parking operators that maintain the highest level of operability for our gates, kiosks, cameras, chargers, and payment systems."

FLASH's offering – which focuses on Level 2 EV charging – supports complex and dynamic pricing capabilities to enable the flexibility parking operators need to manage primary traffic and off-peak hours, that increasingly generate incremental revenue from overnight fleets, weekend transient/one-time chargers, and evening charging from nearby entertainment and hospitality locations. With reservation capabilities at all facilities, the digital solution integrates seamlessly into FLASHOS, allowing consumers to use parking apps, such as ParkWhiz or BestParking, to reserve spaces and chargers with guaranteed availability and functionality.

"The transformation of FLASH from a parking software company to a leader in connected, electrified mobility is accelerating," says Dan Sharplin, Chairman and CEO of FLASH. "Over 15,000 locations across the U.S. already prefer the FLASH platform, so I'm proud that this EV rollout will help our parking operator and asset owner partners get ahead of EV's major tipping point, which we believe will hit in 2023. In partnership with our operating partners, we'll transform some of the most valuable, complex urban real estate into connected mobility hubs, the critical infrastructure of our smart cities."

FLASH's integrated EV charging solution currently operates in hundreds of spaces across major cities in North America and is expected to scale rapidly across the over 3 million spaces where FLASH's software is currently installed.

